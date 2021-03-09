Three-hundred and sixty-four days it took the Key West High boys lacrosse team to return for a home match at the Back Yard — the longest wait for any of the Monroe County spring programs, which had the 2020 campaigns shutdown, to have a home game in 2021 — making Saturday’s home debut in the newly remodeled Back Yard against Ransom Everglades a special occasion for the Conchs.
The Raiders would spoil some of the circumstance with a 5-2 victory.
“They wanted it so bad, because they knew they had family coming,” said Key West coach Alberto Pineco. “Our family and friends always show up for us and getting the W would have been so special, we really wanted it, we fought for it, they guys never gave up or got tired, we had legs, we just couldn’t put it in the back of the net. It was still something special for the boys, they have been hyped for a long time waiting for this game.”
It was also a rematch for Key West, who lost the first time around to its district rival Ransom, 5-1, in Miami on Feb. 27, which began a current three-game losing skid for the Conchs.
“It was definitely better,” said Pineco. “I think with the defense we played the first time around, we have to make an adjustment and that gave us a little advantage today but they were still able to score five goals on us, so that means we have to be able to score a bit more on them.”
The Conchs coach credited the play of Raiders goalie Elliott Sable, who thwarted most of the 15 shots taken by Key West, the coach adding the keepers’ play made the difference in the outcome of the game. Conchs keeper Jarvis Moore collect 11 saves.
“I usually say that if we score 50% of our shots we will be right there, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net,” said Pineco. “I believe it was a combination of good saves and some missed shots. There were good looks, they just bounced out of the cage, missed by inches or were blocked. He made a few saves that we though were going to go in for goals, I wish we would have just made him work a little more. If they are going to keep us out, I really wish we would challenge them.”
Carter Sessoms did get the first of the goals for the Conchs, putting his squad in front 1-0 by the end of the first quarter, but by halftime the Raiders had gone in front by a goal and added to the lead at the start of the third before Brody McCandless made it a one-goal difference to start the fourth.
The Conchs took 19 shots in the contest, five by Max Hill, four each from Dylan Olive and Paul Crespo, and Sessoms took three, while Jackson Gregg, Noah Collins and Kyle Reichards each had one.
“I’m not disappointed as much as I’m just eager to see those shots go in that we are taking,” said Pineco. “They were good shots we were taking, but for whatever reason they didn’t go in. At least we are getting those shots, because without them we can’t score, so I told them after the game that if they have a good line and they are open, take it, just challenge the goalie.”
Despite not coming away with the victory on the scoreboard, Pineco expressed being able to play at home made it triumphant day, which was evident by the applause the Conchs received as they walked off the field.
“The support is there, it was not for a lack of effort,” said Pineco. “We still have a younger team, but we are not rebuilding, we are evolving with what we have, which is a lot of talent, and we just have to help them evolve into their full potential as a team. We will figure it out for sure.”