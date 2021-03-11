It was supposed to be a three-game week for the Key West High baseball team, or at least the Conchs had it that way on their schedule. Monroe County rival Coral Shores did not, so the home-and-away series set for Friday and Saturday is now scrapped, leaving Key West with just one game on the docket this week, on Thursday, March 11, at St. Brendan at 3:30 p.m.
“Coral Shores pulled the plug when they took the game off MaxPreps,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “I’m a little disappointed, to be honest, and when I called Richie Russell, he said they didn’t even have it on their schedule.”
According to the Key West schedule, the teams were to meet on Friday at Founders Park in Islamorada at 6:30 p.m. and then at the same time on Saturday at Rex Weech Field.
“We lost our schedules so many times that when I talked to [Coral Shores] about playing in the preseason I said I figured we were going to get bombarded with a bunch of lost games, so then why don’t we do it again in the regular season so we can get these kids some games,” said Henriquez. “This is all about kids being able to play baseball.”
That leaves the Conchs searching for a potential replacement for the home game on Saturday.
“I don’t know if it’s going to happen or not, we may have something, but it’s not guaranteed,” said Henriquez.
For certain, Key West will be at St. Brendan on Thursday, looking to correct a 1-5 start to the season.
“We are trying to get some guys going in the bottom of the lineup,” said Henriquez. “I think it will happen, because we have been working hard with these kids and going over a lot of analytics.”
In fact, Henriquez noted that in going through some of the sabermetrics showed major deficiencies in the Conchs’ offense this season, including having starters who have not collected a walk.
“We have been explaining to them, other than just looking at a batting average, what they are doing,” said Henriquez. “We want them to look at how many pitches they are seeing in an at-bat, what their contact rate is, and even though I’m not a big analytics guys, there are pieces of information that can help players improve their approach.”
With a 3-for-3 performance in the loss on Saturday to Killian, it would seem as if team-leading hitter Preston Herce, who is batting .318 on the year with a Conchs’ high six RBI on six hits, has found his groove after starting the year with just two hits in the first six games, including the preseason.
“That happens, when sometimes you start out slow, but once they warm up, they get going and I know Preston is back on track,” said Henriquez. “That was a good break out game against Killian.”
The coach also credited the early season at-bats from Daniel Varela, who has the team’s lone home run to go along with a .250 batting average, along with Landon Lowe, who has a team-best seven hits, Michael Alfonso and Logan Pellicer, who has been dealing with an injury but was back in the lineup against the Cougars.
“We are looking for guys who can drive the ball,” said Henriquez. “I feel we have five guys who I’m counting on heavily in this lineup.”
The Conchs are also hoping to get production out of senior Jaden Burchfield, who the coach claimed had a great winter season but has been limited in the regular season also due to injuries. The coach also added that sophomores Anden Rady and Jack Haggard are both really good athletes who have earned their time in the lineup.
“We just need (Trevor) Zuelch to get going a little bit, because he can also do a lot with his bat,” said Henriquez. “I think the meeting we had about trying to pull everything they see right away, I think will create the awareness that we will see quality at-bats coming.”
With just one game currently on the agenda this week, it’s no surprise Alfonso, the team’s ace will be on the mound against St. Brendan, looking to toss roughly 80 to 85 pitches.
“He’s got an easy delivery,” Henriquez said about Alfonso. “He’s easy and smooth and has minimal effort in his delivery, which is why he will be something special one day pitching. Guys like that become very good pitchers when they become older and he’s doing fanatic for us. ”
The coach added that Alfonso brings a confidence factor to the Conchs when he is on the mound.
“He’s our guys and for us to make a run at this, he’s a guy who has to carry the team on his back,” said Henriquez.
The coach also expressed that it is important, with only one game guaranteed this week, for Key West to get back on track against St. Brendan, as the Sabres sit in front of the Conchs in the district standings, both trialing Miami Springs.
“It’s been a good, balanced schedule so far and it’s only going to get tougher as it goes on,” said Henriquez. “We have some work to do, we need to do some climbing here. I also want to see how we matchup with St. Brendan, so it’s a very important game for many reasons.”