In a matter of a week span the Key West High football team dropped five spots in the Region 4-2S rankings, as following the regular-season 48-14 loss to Bishop Verot, the Conchs were left out of the FHSAA playoff bracket.
With a victory against the Vikings on Friday, Nov. 4, the Conchs were hopeful they could potentially even host a first-round Region 4-2S matchup in the postseason. Instead, a lopsided loss to Bishop Verot — who prior in the season defeated third-seeded Estero 57-10 — left Key West as the 11th-ranked team in the region. During the loss, Key West trailed 22-0 before James Reynolds put the Conchs on the board with a five-yard touchdown, butby halftime it was 39-7 in favor of the Vikings.
With the running clock taking effect midway through the third quarter — after Bishop Verot scored on a safety and then touchdown to open the half — there was not much time left for a comeback attempt, still as Reynolds capped off his high school career with one final touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The senior running back had a team-high 62 rushing yards, while Conchs quarterback Adrian Mira added 43 via the air attack and 54 on the ground, Jakari Blackman had 53 rushing yards, Jacob Lavallee has 21 yards on three carries and hauled in a 24-yard pass, while Clerf Alexandre had 11 yards running the ball.
The 232 total yards collected by the Conchs in the losing effort was less than Vikings’ quarterback Carter Smith threw for in the game as the Bishop Verot signal caller had 276 yards and 6 touchdowns to go along with 28 rushing yards to guide his squad to the No. 1 seed in the Region 4-2S playoffs. Key West was hoping that at worst, even with a loss to Verot, they would have ended in the Top 8 of the region to qualify for the postseason, but the Conchs did not garner a postseason berth for the second straight season by mere percentage points due to a loss in the regular-season finale.