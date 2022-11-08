In a matter of a week span the Key West High football team dropped five spots in the Region 4-2S rankings, as following the regular-season 48-14 loss to Bishop Verot, the Conchs were left out of the FHSAA playoff bracket.

With a victory against the Vikings on Friday, Nov. 4, the Conchs were hopeful they could potentially even host a first-round Region 4-2S matchup in the postseason. Instead, a lopsided loss to Bishop Verot — who prior in the season defeated third-seeded Estero 57-10 — left Key West as the 11th-ranked team in the region. During the loss, Key West trailed 22-0 before James Reynolds put the Conchs on the board with a five-yard touchdown, butby halftime it was 39-7 in favor of the Vikings.