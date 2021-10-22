Currently tied for the sixth spot in the Region 4-5A standings, the Key West High football team still controls its own destiny as victories in two of the final three contests will likely be enough for the Conchs to garner a berth in the FHSAA State Playoffs — while a win in all three could bump them into the prized fifth seed, avoiding the nationally ranked powerhouses in Miami during the opening round.
That stretch of games begins Friday, Oct. 22, when Surge Academy comes to the Key West High Back Yard for a 7 p.m. kickoff, in a contest Conchs coach Johnny Hughes has warned his players not to take lightly despite the Lions’ 0-4 record.
“We have to play this like it’s any other game and leave it all on the field,” said Key West receiver and cornerback Michael Cates, who is coming off a two-touchdown performance in the 31-6 victory last week against Miami Jackson.
The Conchs senior now has seven receptions on the season for 185 yards, five of which have gone for touchdowns, which was a similar situation to last season when all three of his receptions went for scores. In fact, two of those touchdowns last season came against the Lions, so Cates fully expects Surge Academy to be keying on him in the game.
“If it is the same coaching staff, I fully expect they will remember me, but usually when I make a catch, I’ve beaten the defense and I’m sitting pretty,” said Cates. “I guess I’m just a touchdown guy.”
Cates also credits this season success to the connection he has with senior classmate Preston Herce, the Conchs quarterback.
“We have played so many sports together our whole life and he’s like my brother,” Cates said about Herce. “There’s definitely something between us when we are on the field and you can tell we have some chemistry.”
That connection, which has gone for 96 yards and three scores on just four plays in the last two games, has been part of the reason Key West, despite early season struggles, is now tied for sixth in the Region 4-5A standings, even with North Miami Beach and now in front of Estero. That’s not where Hughes wants to end the season as he reiterated a fifth seed would avoid an opening-round playoff matchup against the likes of national powerhouses American Heritage, Miami Central or a rematch with Killian — which handed the Conchs their only loss in the last five weeks, 46-7, two weeks ago.
“If we win out, we have a legit shot at No. 5,” said Hughes. “We’d be traveling to the west coast (of Florida) again, but we’d gladly take that instead of having to play that Bermuda Triangle of teams. We know we have to face them sooner or later, so or goal is still to get in the playoffs and make some noise like we did last year.”
That just means Key West cannot get trapped by Surge in a game that would seem the Conchs should win, as the Lions have scored just 12 points in their four losses while having allowed 171.
“They really helped us out last year by filling in a game, so we were happy to return the favor and play them again this year,” said Hughes. “That being said, we can’t come in and think we are going to win. We showed them how they played Pace, when they stuck around for three quarters and then just fell apart. So athletically they matchup with anybody, but up front they seem to have their struggles.”
With three freshmen starting for the Conchs, Hughes expressed that he does not feel his squad is experienced to cruise to the victory and needs to score early to take control of the game, as they have done in the last five games — in which Key West has won four and has outscored opponents 188-77.
“Every game is important, and we can’t look to playing Doral next week,” said Hughes. “We are showing signs of taking steps forward, we just can’t beat ourselves. We have to play smart, disciplined football. We can’t afford any drive-killing penalties going forward or a personal foul and just need to let the scoreboard do the talking.”
Cates conveyed that despite being currently tied for sixth in the region, the Conchs still have much to prove this season.
“We just have to worry about what’s in front of us, that’s really the best way to finish the season well and take the wins we need this season,” said Cates. “It definitely feels good to have beaten Jackson because they are in our district and that was a must-win game, and it was a very crucial win, but I feel we just have to head into each week like it’s a new week and you can’t think too far ahead or stay stuck on the past.
“It feels good knowing that if we win at least two of these next three games, we are in,” he added. “Obviously we want to win all three and get that better playoff spot.”