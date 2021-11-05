For all due purposes, the playoffs begin on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. for the Key West High football team as a win against Dade Christian all but guarantees the Conchs a berth in the FHSAA postseason, while a loss — during the Homecoming festivities taking place at the Back Yard — most likely ends the season.
“I don’t see it as pressure, I see it as more motivation, and I think the whole team wants this win because we know if we lose, we are done,” said Key West senior quarterback Preston Herce. “This is our last chance, so we have to give it our all.”
The Conchs also know it will not come easy, as it has against some of their other opponents this season, as the Crusaders are also sitting on the bottom half of their perspective 2A state playoff bracket — most likely in the postseason win or lose against Key West — after having beaten several tough squads, including defeating Monsignor Pace, who dismantled Key West in the preseason.
“I feel like, if we were playing the way we are now, we could have beat Pace,” said Herce. “We are clicking on offense and if we could have been able to do that the first couple of games, we wouldn’t even be in this position. But we are, so now we have be ready to fight.”
Conchs coach Johnny Hughes figures Dade Christian is looking to play spoiler, as Key West enters the game ranked ninth in the region, mere percentage points behind Cypress Lake, whose regular season is completed. That means Key West would move in front of Cypress Lake with a victory, while a loss would keep them on the outside of the playoff bracket.
“It’s a playoff game in November,” said Hughes. “We can look back and wish we weren’t in this situation, but we still control our own destiny and that’s all you can ask for. We’ve put together some pretty impressive halves, we just have to do it for four quarters against these quality teams.”
Last week, against playoff bound Doral Academy, which is currently ranked seventh in the state in Class 7A and third in its region, Key West was able to keep the game close through the first half, trailing by just a point, before allowing 20 unanswered points in the second half.
Hughes points to a string of four possession, just before and after the half, when the game went from a six-point Key West lead to a 15-point Doral advantage, that made the difference in the loss to the Firebirds.
“It was one we had and we let it slip away, and we are hoping it’s something that doesn’t come back to hurt us,” said Hughes. “The guys know, really, it’s playoff time, there’s no other way to put it. We can’t afford to beat ourselves, we have to play our game and control the clock because they do have so much speed.”
Adding to the hype of the game is the fact the Conchs will also be crowning a Homecoming queen at halftime, in what will be the final game at home this season and potentially the final game in the high school careers of the seniors.
“It’s a unique situation, for sure, so there’s a lot at stake here, but I really think the older guys get the situation,” said the Conchs coach. “We have to find a way to win the close games, if we don’t, we go home for the rest of the season and I hate for it to come down to Week 11 and we are still learning lessons.”
Herce expressed that in no way was this a typical Homecoming week for his teammates.
“Since Monday we have been thinking this is a playoff week and we have to give it our all,” said Herce. “Coach thinks it a distraction, but I feel we haven’t been paying attention to that because I’d give up all the homecoming stuff to win this game. Everyone knows they need to play through the injuries tonight, so we have the right guys on the right assignments to make the plays.”
Hughes is confident his senior signal caller back is all in, as he has been all season, as Herce became the first Conchs quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season.
“I went back to check, I thought Corey Sawyer might have done it, but he had only 880 yards and I don’t know of any others that would have been close,” said Hughes.
“One of my goals was to get to 1,000, but the main goal was to help my team get to the playoffs,” Herce added. “That is still my goal, to make the playoffs, but it is a huge honor to be the first to reach that accomplishment.”
In essence, the playoff have started this week for Key West, who Hughes expressed were the healthiest they have been all season, as a win will make them part of the state bracket while a loss will end the 2021 campaign.
“I think we need to earn that spot and beat one of these teams that are contenting because so far we have beat the teams we are supposed to beat,” said Hughes. “So we have to go out there and earn that, so we have some confidence going into the playoffs, and then anything can happen from there. A win Friday night against a good team, littered with Division-I kids, will set the tone that we earned our spot and didn’t back in.”