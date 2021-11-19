It has been a while since the Key West High School boys soccer team won its district championship — something that Conchs coach Marc Pierre would like to change.
Last season, they lost to Gulliver Prep in double overtime for the district title. Key West was eliminated in the region quarterfinals by Mater Lakes, 3-2.
The Conchs finished with a 6-6 record, which was not indicative of their level of play on the pitch, according to Pierre.
They just need to finish more chances to reap the benefits of their skill level.
Yet, it appears they are on the same path this year after an 0-2 start with no goals scored.
Key West fell 1-0 in the opener to Coral Reef and lost 2-0 on Wednesday to Sports, Leadership Management (SLAM) Academy — both on the road. Their home match with 2-0 Coral Shores was cancelled, and on Thursday they were slated to host St. Brendan in a District 16-4A match.
Pierre said his team looked better than their initial opponents, but no one will remember.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re better or think you’re better, what matters is the results,” lamented Pierre. “Most of our games last year were cancelled. The last game we lost was to Mater Lakes Academy. They were actually not very good. We lost to Gulliver in the district finals at Gulliver.”
Although graduation took a toll, Pierre said things look good for the Conchs.
“We have a pretty good group that came back. Right now, we have about 22 players and do not have a JV this year. It’s hard to get games, plus transportation is an issue,” said Pierre. “Coral Shores was supposed to come to us on Monday, but could not get here. That’s just crazy to me.”
In the net, Pierre has several options, but sophomore Marco Davila got the start against Coral Reef. “Last year he split time with Adrian Morales. We also have Michael Mensch. We have a couple of other guys that have keeping experience. Aaron Cassidy is a junior goalie, but he is also a strong midfielder, he’s the engine in that midfield. He runs constantly, he’s up there. It’s important for us to have him on the field.”
Three solid players hold down the defense said Pierre.
“Erick Orellano Ochoa was the right back last year and Finley McKnight was our left back and right now he’s our starting center back. We also have Jean Alan Charles in back. Any of those three can start and hold their own for the game. It’s just a matter of who is more focused that week and who has been at practice. We also have seniors Axel Correa and Logan Kirschner coming back on defense.”
Pierre said a former basketball player switched to soccer, much to his delight.
“Aaron Cassidy, who played basketball for the past few years, decided to play soccer this year and we’re very thankful. He’s a defensive mid who will team with Smondy Joseph, who is now a junior, and Jonathan Gvili is our center attacking mid,” explained Pierre, who has a few players who will be gems now and in the future.
“We have freshman Denis Barrett (DJ) at midfield. Another younger player, sophomore Damir Karimov is pretty good in central midfield. He’s exciting to watch and will be something special in the coming years,” said Pierre. “We have juniors Jonathan Bahri at left mid and Jack Castillo is now our right mid but can play in the back. Senior Dario Torna is going to be one to watch at midfield like a holding forward.”
Projected forwards senior Michael Mensch and junior Daniel Quiche have yet to finish on a goal, but they will get the ball in the back of the net.
“We were dominant in that first half against Coral Reef and created chances,” said the coach.
As with every year, Pierre sets the goal to bring home the district trophy. It was 2007 the last time the Conchs won that title.
“Our goal — as usual — is to make it to district final and from there on make it to the state playoffs. I’m expecting them to go and challenge for the district title. I expect for them to pick up where other teams left off,” said Pierre. “This group can get there, they’re just not there yet. We need to be a team. They have the potential, they have what it takes, they just need to put it on the field.”