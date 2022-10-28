Every week from here on out is a “must-win” for the Key West High football team, if the Conchs hope to keep their postseason aspirations afloat, especially on Friday, Oct. 28, against new District 16-2S rival Gateway, as a loss to the one-win Eagles would all but eliminate the Conchs from contention.

“This is a playoff game for us, as it has been the past couple of weeks, and if we can continue to build on that, it will be a good night,” said Key West coach Johnny Hughes. “The younger guys are starting to have fun with the pressure and, as they say, pressure is a privilege, and you have to earn that right to earn this type of pressure. Well, we want to accomplish that goal and we want to take advantage of the situation because, right now, we control it.”