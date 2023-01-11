Admittedly, neither Key West High boys soccer team senior captain Johnathan Bahri nor fellow classmate Jonathan Gvili or, for that matter, coach Marc Pierre expected to have eight victories through the first 11 matches of the campaign, but by defeating Jacksonville Bolles, 4-2, on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Conchs are 8-2-1.

“Looking back at the teams we’ve been a part of in the past, we thought maybe a team like last year’s would be better or some of those we have played with before,” said Bahri. “After beating Boca, that really gave us a lot of confidence, and we are now going into each game knowing we can play with anybody.”

