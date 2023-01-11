Admittedly, neither Key West High boys soccer team senior captain Johnathan Bahri nor fellow classmate Jonathan Gvili or, for that matter, coach Marc Pierre expected to have eight victories through the first 11 matches of the campaign, but by defeating Jacksonville Bolles, 4-2, on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Conchs are 8-2-1.
“Looking back at the teams we’ve been a part of in the past, we thought maybe a team like last year’s would be better or some of those we have played with before,” said Bahri. “After beating Boca, that really gave us a lot of confidence, and we are now going into each game knowing we can play with anybody.”
That was evident on Saturday, as the Bulldogs struck first on a quickly taken free kick from just outside the 18-yard box, but the Conchs did not get rattled, instead responding twice for scores before the halftime whistle — the first on a goal by Loubins Fleuridor after Charliz Torres’ scramble for the ball in the corner resulted in a centering pass for the assist, and the second was a converted penalty kick by Gvili after Sebastian Camarco was fouled in the box.
“The boys have put in a lot of work and it’s really coming together,” said Pierre.
Four minutes into the second half, a strike from Bolles brought the score to 2-2, but Key West once again remained in control of the match, with Gvili scoring twice more to seal the win. His second goal on the match was a redirected header off a corner kick taken by Torres, while Gvili completed the hat trick by beating the keeper to a through ball by Fleuridor that was first set up by a pass from Smondy Joseph.
“They are well organized, they can pass the ball and they defend well, so winning against them is a good showing,” Pierre said about beating Bolles.” We really had to work hard to try to get it back, but once we stepped on that pedal we were able to get it going against a tough opponent.”
Key West has now won both its contests since returning from the holiday break and has only one loss in the last 10 matches, but one of the two losses for Key West this season was to St. Brendan — the defending 4A state champions that are also in the Conchs’ district, along with Gulliver Prep — but the 4-2 loss came during the second game of the season at the start of November.
“We have the skill to play against St. Brendan and Guillver,” said Pierre. “We know what we have to do and who we have to stop against those teams, and we have improved a lot as a team, so I think we will have a good shot against them in the postseason.”
Now that the Conchs have lost only twice in 11 matches this season, Gvili is confident his team is ready to take on the likes of any opponent they will face in the postseason.
“St. Brendan is that one team we know we can beat and I think we will be ready this time,” said the Conchs’ senior captain. “Once we figured out that we could play with each other, and most of us come from club, so we know each other, now I’m not surprised by anything we do anymore.”