Whether it was another long trip or missing starters, or ... Key West High coach Johnny Hughes does not want to hear the excuses, as in his opinion there should not be any for the performance his squad gave on Friday, Sept. 3, during a 42-14 loss at Centennial High in Port St. Lucie.
“They were an athletic team and had some players there, but we showed when we do things the right way we can dominate up front,” said Hughes. “But then we, unexplainedly, would do something else the very next play. It was just a bad day and a bad game. We are going to burn that film, we went over it extensively, corrected our mistakes, might have to make a few changes and keep working.”
The turnovers started right away for the Conchs offense, as the Eagles returned one interception for a touchdown and then a fumble on the ensuing drive resulted in six more points for Centennial and a 14-0 advantage.
Preston Herce, who had 93 yards on 15 carries, kept Key West within striking range with a two-yard touchdown run to close out the first quarter, but more turnovers resulted in another score for Centennial, which had built up a 35-7 advantage by halftime.
“We can’t turn the ball over, we gave give up big leads, we have to play the way we have been in the second half,” said Hughes. “On every play we ran, we had somebody do something wrong. It wasn’t always the same guys or the same mistake, but it’s about getting everybody on the same page and that just wasn’t being done on Friday night. We just have to get back to that, trust the system that has worked for a decade now, and go ahead and take care of our own business.”
A punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter sparked the running clock, with Key West trailing by 35 points, but the Conchs did not surrender as Jeremiah Osborne, who collected 66 yards on 14 rushes, punched home a final score in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t doubt their work ethic, they have been working hard since Day 1, we just have to get some results on the field,” said Hughes.
Key West will now have two weeks to get everything corrected, as the Conchs are on a bye this Friday Night, so Hughes noted the focus is on themselves before they get back on the gridiron on Sept. 17 for the regular-season home debut against St. Brendan.
“We just have to start playing better,” said Hughes. “I don’t know if it’s the travel, or we have been missing players, we will be missing two starters for a while, or whatever else it might have been, there’s still not excuse for the performance we put up Friday Night. No excuses, we just weren’t ready to play that game.”