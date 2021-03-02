After suffering a fourth-straight loss to open the regular season, including a sweep at home during a two-game set on Friday, 9-2, and Saturday, 6-1, against Hialeah Champagnat, Key West High baseball coach Ralph Henriquez stressed to his team: “It’s not so much where you start but where you finish.”
“But in between there, there has to be signs where you see you are starting to get better, you don’t just go from being here, and not too good, and you are going to go to here, it just doesn’t happen that way,” said Henriquez. “You have to show little steps you are starting to go to that point and you want to be at your best potential, whatever that is, for the playoffs.”
The coach pointed out that beyond the offense being limited to just seven hits in the series by the Lions’ staff, the defensive miscues also mounted up for the Conchs.
“Too many little mistakes and you can’t make little mistakes, because they add up against a team like this,” said Henriquez. “At the end of the day, you have to be able to swing the bat, you have to be able to know what to do with the ball on a comebacker, you have to keep the ball in front of you, you have to catch the baseball and hit the cutoff man.”
The coach also expressed that despite the 0-4 start to the regular season, after winning the home-and-away preseason series with Coral Shores, he stressed to his team that they must “stay the course.”
“Our main focus is to get the guys to play baseball at the level they need to be playing,” said Henriquez. “It’s tough because we have a lot of young kids on this team and it’s not an excuse, but when you have a sophomore and freshman, who threw pretty good on Saturday, but you have young guys starting the series, you know you still have some learning to do.”
The Conchs’ young pitching staff struggled with the Champagnat bats, especially on the opener when Michael Takovich surrendered two home runs to the Lions’ Kay-Lan Nicasia, whose first five hits of the season were all long balls. He would add an RBI double in his third at-bat, a welcomed sight for Key West as it did not go over the fence, but it was still enough to propel Champagnat to its first victory — 9-2 — at Rex Weech Field in 13 games.
Conchs senior “Spike” Pellicier cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first when he sent the first pitch he saw to deep center for a triple and then scored on an RBI ground out by Kai Smith, who would collect a base hit later in the game, as did Nate Barroso with a double. Pellicier had two hits in the game, which is as many as any of his teammates had in the series, matching classmate Landon Lowe, who had RBI singles in both contests. In the first loss, Lowe would drive home a run in the sixth to make it a six-run difference; in the second loss, he drove in a run in the first to cut the Lions’ two-run lead in half. The Conchs would have only two more base runners the rest of the way, on a Trevor Zeulch single in the second after Alfonso walked. The next 18 Key West batters would be sat down in order.
“Right now, with the way we are hitting, we have maybe one or two chances to score any runs,” said Henriquez. “It has to be challenging for them right now, because there is a lot of inexperience.”
The coach pointed out that the only player on the squad with more than one year of varsity experience entering the season is Pellicier, as Lowe and Alfonso are the only other fourth-year varsity players but they both missed a season due to injury and then the entire squad has its season taken away a year ago.
“We’ve been around and around on this for a while, you know it goes in different scenarios and right now I told the players, they just have to stay positive,” said Henriquez. “You have to give a little confidence to these kids, you can’t just keep beating them up.”
The coach said his squad did not have Alfonso, the team’s ace, throwing during the weekend, after suffering the loss on Tuesday to nationally-ranked Doral Academy, but he is expected to be back on the mound Wednesday, with a limit between 75 to 80 pitches, against former district rival Keys Gate. The 3:30 p.m. first pitch in Homestead will being a stretch of four straight on the road for Key West, and a game on Saturday at Killian at 2 p.m. will conclude the week’s action.
“I’ve got to find a combination of guys who can compete together and I just don’t know what that combination is right now,” said Henriquez. “After six games, I’m still trying to find the best combination, I know Alfonso is our No. 1 guy and I like what I saw tonight out of Jacob Burnham, but we still have a ways to go. We just have to take little steps. Are some of the guys overwhelmed: absolutely, but the only way to not make them that way is to keep throwing them back out there and then be patient.”