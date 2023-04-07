The Key West High baseball season keeps getting better.
The Conchs (11-4 overall) swept their three games during the Key West Spring Break Classic at Rex Weech Field, which is where Palmetto will be on Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. and then again on Saturday, April 8, for a 1 p.m. first pitch.
That Key West is winning is no surprise. The Conchs won 22 games last season and made the FHSAA State Tournament after claiming a fifth consecutive district championship.
Key West has built off that and won in a dominant fashion this season as the rotation during the home tournament of Andris “Lucky” Barroso, Jacob Burnham and Felix Ong are a combined 9-4 with four shutouts, a combined no-hitter, 3.93 ERA, 107 strikeouts and 28 walks in 80 1/3 innings with the Conchs now outscoring their opponents by 30 runs this season.
Offensively, the Conchs are scoring 6.5 runs per game during the 2023 campaign, with Jack Haggard batting a team-leading .462 and 17 RBI as he has a hit in 14 of the 15 games this season and currently eight straight, while Anden Rady has hit a team-best six doubles, one home run and is second on the team with 16 RBI. Rady’s six-game hit streak came to an end against Berkeley Prep on Saturday, but his two hits during the tournament were both game-changers, his first a double that nearly cleared the fence at the Rex but turned into the first run of Thursday’s win and the second a grand slam on Friday, which plated four of his team’s five runs in the three-run victory.
In total, the Conchs played six games between its Spring Break road trip and home classic, going 5-1 in that time, finishing as the runner-ups in the Premier Select Tournament on the Space Coast, and entering the two-game set with Palmetto (5-10 overall), Key West has won nine of 11 including seven of eight to now be ranked No. 1 in the FHSSA Class 4A and No. 2 in MaxPreps, behind South Walton.