Entering the season looking to replace four member of the offensive line, Key West High lineman coach Chaz Jimenez expressed he knew they “were going to have to do a hell of a coaching job.”
In fact, Jimenez, as well as Conchs head coach Johnny Hughes, admitted they did not have any expectations as they anticipated it was going to be a difficult task to transition from the group of linemen Key West had the season prior.
“Replacing that type of continuity and athleticism we had was going to be tough,” said Jimenez.
Making things even more difficult, the Conchs’ spring season was canceled during early stages of the coronavirus shutdowns and summer workouts were limited to conditioning, so neither coach truly had any idea who would be on the line entering the 2020 campaign.
“Of course our concerns were there, because we had to replace four the year before as well, then we had the COVID situation, so there was no developing,” said coach Hughes.
The staff figured senior Wyatt Hughes, the coach’s nephew who has been a part of the varsity squad since his sophomore season, would be on the line somewhere next to lone returner Max Ryan, who was going to be a three-year starter, but the remaining three were not on the radar — mainly because they were not even part of the team.
That’s when things, unexpectedly, starting coming together. By the time the fall had rolled around, seniors Nick Henriquez, who had last played as part of the JV in his sophomore season, and Max Ryan’s twin brother, Mark Ryan, who has been a part of the Conchs’ baseball program the past three seasons (opting out of playing football), were both on the roster. Joining the two was junior Nathan Outon, who had just transferred in from Oklahoma.
“We got lucky with Nathan coming in and then getting Mark and Nick to come out,” said Jimenez.
“We were looking around and figured there’d be some possibility, but once the season started rolling around, it was clear they were going to earn those spots,” coach Hughes added. “They were all extremely coachable and took to it. They did what was asked by Chaz, Zack (Hughes) and coach (Richard) Fox, and having those three guys working with them really paid off dividends because they were able to break what they were doing wrong.”
From there, Jimenez explained the key cog was moving Wyatt Hughes to center, and this season the coach conveyed the senior was the one who really impressed and brought the new-look line together.
“From someone I wasn’t too sure about a few years ago, to now being a center, which in our offensive line is the most important, he just stepped up and had a heck of a season,” said Jimenez. “I just couldn’t be more proud of him.”
It was not just the Conchs’ coaching staff that was taking notice, as after the first game of the season, a 34-21 victory against Westminster Academy, the Lions coach nominated the entire offensive line as Players of the Week.
“I didn’t think they had that great of a game, even Chaz said he thought they could do much better, and he was right, they kept improving and improving,” said coach Hughes.
Jimenez noted he saw their work ethic and determination and knew they were willing to put tin the extra effort.
“After the Westminster game, I knew we had a lot of work to do, but they just really bought into what we were doing and just came together as a unit, which is really important,” said Jimenez. “I think they ended up playing even more as a unit this year than we did with that great group last year.”
The biggest thing for the head coach was whether it was Jeremiah Osborne or James Reynolds, who came in as a backup when Osborne was injured, or wingbacks Jason Jeudy and Christian Opalsky or even quarterback Will Andrews, really no matter who would step up for the Conchs to have the big game, the one constant all season was the offensive line — making them all The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Players of the Year.
“What made them even more special this year was how much defense they played, because that’s not something I like to do,” said Hughes. “I don’t like my offensive line to play defense because I need those guys to be fresh. It’s hard to replace an offense lineman because it a lot for them to know all the rules and assignment they have to do in this offense. To me, the fact they didn’t come off the field really all season made everything they did this year even more impressive.”
For Jimenez, who is also the Conchs’ head wrestling coach, the way the offensive line was able to play this season he stated, “is one of the most proud moments for me as a coach, especially seeing the way we played in that last game against Northwestern.”
“We had broken them, Northwestern didn’t even want to be there in that fourth quarter,” Jimenez said about the Conchs’ first home playoff game since 2008. “I just can’t say enough about this group.”
That game against the Bulls is one the group expressed they would not forget, despite coming up short in a 28-20 loss to the three-time defending state champions.
“Don’t get me wrong, that was a good game we had and I feel like it was the best game we played, but it doesn’t mean anything when you lose, especially in the playoffs,” said Wyatt Hughes, adding he had no regrets even though they don’t feel like they accomplished what they wanted to this season due to that loss.
Mark Ryan added the very last pass of the game against Northwest, which feel a yard short at the goal line, “was very heartbreaking and one I won’t forget for a long time.”
Still, to be just a yard away from sending the playoff game into overtime against the defending champs says a lot about where the offensive line was able to grow in this lone season.
“I came in thinking I needed to go all out and I didn’t really expect much with a bunch of new players, but they proved me wrong,” said Max Ryan. “They showed me that we are family and if we work together we can go far.”
TEAM DEVELOPMENT
That family mentality is actually what the players and coaches credit for the development of the team, which started with an offensive lineman dinner and grew by the end of the season to the entire team joining them. Coach Hughes even joked that by season’s end, the biggest disagreement was where the team would eat.
“A lot my teammates are my best friends still and this group reminds me a lot of us,” said Jimenez. “They weren’t super big, maybe even a bit undersize, not super athletic but just tough-nosed kids.”
That early camaraderie is why Jimenez started the lineman dinners, a tactic he had attempted unsuccessfully in previous seasons, but it was this group who continued the tradition every Thursday, even without any coaches presence.
“I think that ended up helping the chemistry we had at the end of the year,” said Jimenez. “We really got into midseason form those last couple of game and I really which we could have seen what this group could have done with two or three more games.”
Max Ryan, who was part of the previous two lines, said this was the team he bonded with the most.
“I knew a lot of it was going to depend on how hard I was going to play and practice but I didn’t how they were going to help me bring it together,” said the lone returning starter. “It felt good having that support from our team, because they all believed in us, even though I didn’t have that high of expectations, because there were so many new and young players, but this turned out to be a much better season than we had last year. Even though I played with the guys from last year a lot longer, I bonded with this team so much more than I ever did with any team before. The fact I had my brother on my team made it even more special.”
For Outon, who transferred in this season from Oklahoma, he believed he had more to prove but right away felt the bond between the line.
“Even though I didn’t know any of them, they welcomed me in with open arms,” said Outon. “They really took me under their wing and taught me everything I needed to know for this offense.”
For that matter, even punishments became enjoyable when they were working in unison, including in during the second week, which was forfeited by Miami Christian, and instead found themselves painting the lines on the field.
“After that night, I felt more connected than torn,” said Henriquez. “It was a punishment, but at the same time we all had a good time doing it.”
Outon would tell you it was the first touchdown of the season against Westminster, when Osborne was hit short of the goal line but then pushed into the end zone by the entire line, that is when they began that bond.
“That was the best moment and I knew at that point we could get stuff done,” said Outon.
BETTER THAN EXPECTED
Henriquez remarked he believes it all came together following the convincing 42-7 victory against Somerset Silver Palms, the week before taking on Northwestern.
“They were really getting hyped up about it and every one was saying they were favored, but then we just came out, hard-headed almost, and just wanted to push the ball forward and we were able to get the job done,” said Henriquez. “Then when the final game came against Northwestern, we just really just let it all out. There was blood, sweat and tears on the field because we were so close to getting the job done once again.
“At the end of the day, a loss is a loss, but mentally we bonded once again,” he added.
The coaching staff expounded that they were not sure the team would have finished with a winning record this season without the services of the line this year.
“I shudder to think what it would have been like without them this year,” said Johnny Hughes. “It’s a shame it ended the way it did on them, but they can hold their heads high because they definitely did their jobs.”
Still it was not without a learning curve, as Mark Ryan admitted, as did most of them, it took nearly three weeks to understand the triple option offense.
“I was asking every day, when I was coming to the line, what it all meant,” he laughed with his teammates. “There’s always that pressure of getting to the assignments but I didn’t think about that during the game I just went out and did it and gad fun doing it.
And while it may have not played out as they expected, especially for the likes of Wyatt Hughes and Max Ryan, who had been part of the team before and lost the spring and offseason, they will still say it turned out a lot better than expected.
“There was definitely some pressure, but at the same time I knew I just had to get my job done,” said Wyatt Hughes. “If I did my 1/11 then I did my job and I just needed everyone else to do their 1/11.”
Now he hopes Outon can carry on the traditions and bond they built this season into the 20201 campaign.
“The players coming back better grind next year because I want to see them carry over what we left,” said Wyatt Hughes.
“First, I’m going to be in the weight room every day and hopefully that rubs off on everyone and secondly I’m going to continue carrying on the tradition of taking my brothers out to eat every Thursday before the game,” added Outon.
It was a far cry from what the Conchs were looking at by the end of the 2019 season, but now they must repeat it again this offseason and the Conchs for the fourth straight year will have a new-look offensive line.
“It was really great to see them get recognition, because they really where putting the work in,” said Jimenez. “There were ay at the beginning of the season that you would have told me they’d be playing the way they were at the end of the season, I would have called you a liar. It was pretty cool to see their growth.”