It was not a lack of effort by Key West High pitcher Andris “Lucky” Barroso, who tossed a complete game against Westminster Christian, but the Conch bats were held to just three hits by the Warriors’ staff and a single run during a 2-1 final on Day 1 of the Key West Spring Break Tournament at Rex Weech Field.
In fact, there were only a combined 10 hits in the pitchers’ duel, which featured the two teams with the most state titles (11 each) in Florida, and 18 strikeouts with Barroso collecting five while surrendering the two runs on seven hits and four walks in seven innings of work, but the Conchs struck out 13 times and only twice had multiple runners on base.
Despite being contained at the plate, Key West would be the first to score in the second inning when Anden Rady tripled to right field and scored on a wild pitch, but the Conchs had bases loaded in the frame and could only score once.
Westminster evened the score on an infield single in the fourth and went ahead for good with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, but Key West threatened in the sixth when Preston Herce and Jack Haggard singled with one out and Wyatt Kuhn followed with a walk to load the bases, but the Conchs could not come up with a clutch hit, bringing their three-game win streak to an end.
The three-day tournament at Rex Weech began on Thursday, March 26, with John Carroll defeating North Fort Myers 13-7 and continued Friday, March 25, with North Fort Myers and Westminster playing the opener, and Key West taking on John Carroll. It all comes to a close Saturday, March 26, with John Carroll and Westminster Christian facing off in the opener and Key West going up against North Fort Myers at 7:30 p.m.