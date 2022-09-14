Chalk up another victory for Key West High School swim coach Lori Bosco.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Conchs boys team opened the 2022 season with a 92-78 win over the Archbishop McCarthy squad, but the Lady Conchs could not keep up with the Lady Mavericks, losing 106-64 in a home meet at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatics Center.

