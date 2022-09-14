Chalk up another victory for Key West High School swim coach Lori Bosco.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Conchs boys team opened the 2022 season with a 92-78 win over the Archbishop McCarthy squad, but the Lady Conchs could not keep up with the Lady Mavericks, losing 106-64 in a home meet at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatics Center.
The was win No. 205 for Bosco and her large swim teams this year. It does not get any easier, as they were scheduled to travel up the Keys on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to compete with Coral Shores at Founders Park. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Key West hosts a very good Wellington team in a tri-meet with South Dade.
Archbishop McCarthy’s girls team took firsts in every event except for the 100-yard butterfly event, won by Key West senior Lauren Walterson with a time of 1:17.04.
The Lady Conchs had plenty of second-place finishes. Isabella Johnson took second in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley and second in the 100-yard freestyle. Sophomore Daniela Mikesz swam to a second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.25; Isabela Barr clocked a 46.29 for second in the 500-yard freestyle and Katelyn Noss was No. 2 in the 100-yard backstroke.
The Mavericks boys team looked strong to open the meet, but the Conchs turned the tides with a sweep of the boys 50-yard freestyle. A.J. Smith touched the wall at 23:18, Lucas Montiel (24.79) was second and Brody McCandless (26.26) No. 3 to help the boys team turn the tide midway through the meet.
The boys took the top two spots in the 200-yard freestyle relay event and nearly swept the 100-yard breaststroke with a first, second and fourth. The boys took second and third in the 400-yard freestyle relay to help put them over the top.
Second-place swimmers were Marcos Montiel in the boys 200- and 500-yard freestyle and John Searcy clocked a 1:07.63 for second in the boys backstroke. Twin seniors Lucas Montiel anchored the boys second-place finish in the medley relay, took second in the 50-freestyle, and led off the boys first-place 200-yard freestyle relay squad and Marcos Montiel took second in the boys 200- and 500-yard freestyle events and was on the second-place boys 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
Bosco said the scores from last year were almost the same as the results of the meet on Saturday.
“In 2021, our boys won 91-77. Their boys were doing well at first. We needed to take that 1-2-3 in the 50-free and to seal the deal we did a 1-2 on the 200-yard freestyle relay. That was a big one,” explained Bosco. “In relays, the top three teams score. They took first in the boys 400-freestyle relay but we took second and third.”
Bosco said their girls teams are normally good and no exception with a win in 21 of the 22 events.
“Lauren Walterson was our lone first-place finisher. She’s come a long way with the fly. It was very close to a personal best time,” said the coach. “Isabella Johnson stepped up and did the IM and was second to break up their sweep. Daniela Mikesz broke up their sweep in the 50-free and Gracie Lechnar was third in the 100-fly. That was really good for her.”
Bosco said her focus is on getting the older swimmers to the next level and new ones competent with their strokes.
“I’ve got a lot of new swimmers that are learning the strokes and finding their niche. I think we’re going to be fine-tuning the strokes and add more distance,” stressed the coach, now in her 26th season. “Swimming is the easy part. Finding transportation to the away meets is a big issue. Our biggest challenge during the season is traveling. Finding bus drivers is very difficult.”