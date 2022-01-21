It has been a season full of ups and downs for the Key West High School boys soccer team. The Conchs have played just nine games, with their final match of the regular season scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, against Somerset Academy Silver Palms — if they do not cancel — which has been the story for what should have been a 15-plus game campaign.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Conchs took out their frustrations on the Marathon High boys team at The Back Yard.
In their previous meeting, at the Middle Keys campus, Key West edged Marathon, 3-0. The Conchs figured it would be an easy-go against the speedy Dolphins, who came to play.
Just minutes into the match, Marathon netted a goal for a 1-0 advantage. It rocked the Conchs’ psyche, but when they found their game, Key West rolled to a 9-1 mercy-rule victory.
Despite the resounding defeat, the Dolphins displayed tremendous sportsmanship, reaching down to help Key West players off the pitch.
There was not much Marathon coach Kelley Cruz could say after the game, but she was proud of the way her players held their heads high.
“Sportsmanship is something we work on every day,” Cruz said. With the loss to Key West and a 4-1 defeat at home on Wednesday against Somerset Academy South Homestead, Marathon now has a 2-9-3 with one more regular-season contest, against Rivera Prep.
Key West began the season with a 0-2-1 record, but have since righted their game to go 4-1 the past five game, 4-3-1, overall as they head into the post-season next week.
Marathon’s 1-0 lead came off a short kick from Key West goalie Marco Davila. The Dolphins’ Pedro Zapata found the ball and laced it in the back of the Conchs net.
Key West tied the game at 1 in the 10th minute of play on a long kick by junior Jonathan Gvili, which sailed over the head of Marathon junior goalie Lucas Silva. With four minutes left in the half, Key West took a 2-1 advantage. Jonathan Bahri sent a cross to the face of the Dolphins net and Aaron Cassidy put the ball past Silva.
Three minutes into the second half, Gvili scored his second of the night, but Marathon held their own to keep Key West out of the net until the 19th minute. Senior forward Michael Mensch got free of the ‘Fins defense and scored in a one-on-one with Silva to go ahead, 4-1.
Junior midfielder Smondy Joseph found the back of the net on a cross from Damir Karimov to pull ahead 5-1, while Denis Barrett rattled off a goal to begin the rout. The Conchs took a 7-1 lead on a corner kick by Karimov, and Axel Correa tapped it in right in front of the Dolphins net. Junior forward Daniel Quiche reeled off two more goals, his final on a cross from Correa to end the game.
In his ninth year as the Conchs head coach, Marc Pierre said things are heading in the right direction but have a way to go in order to achieve their goal of winning a district title.
“This was a weird game. They (Marathon) started the first quarter on a freaky goal, but they were hustling, they were pushing and scored on us early. They played well,” said Pierre. “We managed to change some things around, and we were able to push back and played our game. We had the opportunities and took our shoots and were able to finish some of them.”
Pierre said practices have paid off, with a lot at stake over the next few weeks. The Conchs are slated to play the Stallions (7-3-1) at 6 p.m. The Lady Conchs will host the Lady Stallions at 4 p.m. The seniors on both squads will be honored at The Back Yard.
“We’ve been working a lot more on crossing and finishing especially this week. We were working on 1-2 touches, placing the ball off the crosses to back post rather than near-post,” explained Pierre. “We don’t know much about Somerset. It will be more of a challenge — no disrespect to Marathon. We’re looking forward to it, and I know these boys are too. We’re going to go back to training and look to see how things go from here.”