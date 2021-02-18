Up next for the Key West High wrestling team is a shot at going for a 12th consecutive district championship, but before the Conchs host the opening round of the postseason on Friday, they first partook in their final leg of the longest-road trip of the season, this time to Lemon Bay High in Englewood, where they had Max Ryan claim the 220-pound title with teammates Will Andrews and Zack Lewicki coming in as runner-ups.
“There was definitely some competition equal to what we are going to see at the district tournament,” said Jimenez. “We gave up some matches we never should have gave up and we had a couple of kids missing and we were just five points away from taking third.”
Not on the mats this past weekend were starter Herlandy Leon and River Cutino-Lyda, who Jimenez felt were both Top 3 finishers in the meet, but still Key West had seven placers and four medalist at the meet.
“Even without those two guys we were just a couple match wins away from getting into third,” said the Conchs coach. “So overall I’m proud of the progress in these guys are continuing to make.”
Ryan dominated his 220-pound weight class, pinning each of his opponent in the first period en route to claiming the first-place title.
“There wasn’t much competition for him there, but he still did what he was supposed to do,” said Jimenez. “I believe he should have been the outstanding wrestler for the upper weights, but he didn’t get it.”
Lewicki and Andrews both lost their finals matches in a decision to take second.
“Zack pushed the pace, but gave away some points and he was wrestling against someone that was looking to score off his mistakes,” said Jimenez. “Same thing with Will. It was the first finals he has been to in a big tournament, but he is getting better and better every week. His improvement has been crazy this year, but they both have to be smarter then next time we see them in states again.
“Will actually had an opportunity to tie his match with about 10 seconds to go but didn’t realize in time what was going on,” added the Conchs coach. “We have to learn from mistakes like that and Will is definitely one that will grow from a mistake like that, but we are happy with the way he wrestled.”
Also showing up on the podium for the first time in his high school career, according to Jimenez, was Vlad Piari, also took fourth at 160 pounds.
“We have been focused on improving positions he has been struggling with and he wrestled a lot better,” said Piari.
Even with only the Top 4 medaling, Key West also had Jason Flynn, wrestling for Leon, finished in fifth, in the 138-pound weight class, as did Clerf Alexander in the 132-pound weight class with Colby Stewart sixth at 126.
The meet closed out the regular season for the Conchs, who will now defend its long-standing district crown on Friday at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium starting at 3 p.m. Key West actually lost the District 16 Duals to Westminster Christian, for the first time in four years of the competition, leaving Jimenez’s squad something to prove, according to the coach.
“This gave us the more mat time they need, but hopefully most of all it gives them more confidence,” said Jimenez. “Also there are mistakes still being made we need to work on, but they are starting to recognizing those places.”