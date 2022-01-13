Last week, due to the surge of COVID cases in South Florida, the Key West High wrestling team was uncertain if they would be able to compete in either the District 16-1A Duals, which the Conchs went onto claim the title, or the Somerset 1A Scuffle, during which they placed fifth overall.
A week later, and Key West is once again in a similar situation as they are uncertain who will be able to travel on Thursday, Jan. 13, to the Region 1-4A Duals, which is expected to begin a long weekend of grappling as the Conchs are also scheduled to be at Cypress Bay the following two days.
The Conchs coach furthered he expects to wrestle no matter the lineup, for the experience factor it could bring to the backup matsmen, even if they are eliminated in the region quarterfinals against Monsignor Pace.
“I think with our full lineup we could beat Pace, so it will be interesting to see how that one goes, but then we have Mater Lakes and they are lights out this year,” said Jimenez, noting the Bears have already defeated the Conchs handily this season, with just senior Zach Lewicki garnering a victory in the meeting.
Lewicki was once again at his best on Friday and Saturday, extending his win streak to 19 straight to open the season.
“Zach really didn’t get tested,” said Jimenez. “We were hoping to get a match against the kid from Sunset Military Academy, who Zach lost to in the first round of states last year, but he wasn’t there.”
That left Lewicki as the top-rated 195-pounder in the tournament, and the Conch senior took care of business pinning or teching each of his opponents before the completion of the first period to claim the title.
“He is wrestling really well right now,” Jimenez said about Lewicki.
The coach was also pleased with the performance of Jason Flynn, who placed third in the 138-pound weight class. Flynn would place second in pool seeding, leaving him with a tough draw in the semifinals, which he lost, but then battled back for a spot in the third-place match, which he won via a pinfall in the third round.
“And 138 was tough,” said Jimenez. “Jason really didn’t wrestle too many matches last year, but I’ve always known he could be that guy and he continues to get better.”
The Conchs coach had a similar sentiment for Connor McCoy, saying he also continues to improve, taking fourth at 152 points, as were Ralph Richie in the 220-pound weight class and River Cutino-Lyda in the heavyweight class.
“I think the heavyweight was the toughest class there,” sad Jimenez, noting in the match to win the pool it was Cutino-Lya who held the lead before getting put to his back, leaving the Conch heavyweight in a tough draw in the semifinals. “Taking fourth wasn’t bad, but we would have at least like to be in the semifinal match.”
Also placing for the Conchs were Josiah Sisco at 220 pounds, Vlad Piari at 170 pounds, Dost Bakhtiyorov at 132 pounds and Jaden Fox at 182 pounds, were all in fifth, while taking sixth at 120 pounds was Cameron Carroll, to help Key West take fifth overall as a team.
“We lost a lot of matches we shouldn’t have lost, but it was a good tournament for experience and growing the things we need to work on,” said Jimenez. “I seem to stay the same thing every year, but it seems to hold true every year, as we look to grow and make those same mistakes the following week.”
Jimenez was hoping the Scuffle would be a good lead into the Region 4-1A Duals, which was scheduled to be contested on Thursday, Jan. 13, but COVID concerns among the Conchs could have the team forfeit the single-elimination state tournament as well as opting out of the Battle at the Bay on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15.
“It’s not just us, but other teams are having issues,” said Jimenez. “We are monitoring things now and are going to do our best to travel to the region duals with what we have, as safe as we can do it, but it is a fluid situation.”