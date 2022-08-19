Inside the huddle at the Key West High practice this week — during preparation for the 7 p.m. Kickoff Classic preseason game on Friday, Aug. 19, at the KWHS Back Yard — Key West High assistant coach Chaz Jimenez asked a simple question.

“He said, ‘Raise your hand if you are starting in the same position you started last year,’ “ recalled Conchs head coach Johnny Hughes. “Only three guys raised their hands, so when you look at it, a lot of these guys have played before but didn’t have the starting experience.”