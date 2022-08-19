Inside the huddle at the Key West High practice this week — during preparation for the 7 p.m. Kickoff Classic preseason game on Friday, Aug. 19, at the KWHS Back Yard — Key West High assistant coach Chaz Jimenez asked a simple question.
“He said, ‘Raise your hand if you are starting in the same position you started last year,’ “ recalled Conchs head coach Johnny Hughes. “Only three guys raised their hands, so when you look at it, a lot of these guys have played before but didn’t have the starting experience.”
Knowing that two of those returners, Ralph Richie and Andre Otto, are on the offensive line, the Conchs coach explained that means there will be a lot of learning during the preseason game, as well as through the start of the season, thus Hughes furthers it’s all about reps and getting that game experience in the triple-offense attack.
“They seemed to pick up a vast majority of it,” said Hughes. “This is really the test to see if we have that playbook knowledge as well as their conditioning. We need this though so they can start seeing what’s in their mind actually happen in front of them.”
The other returning starter is wingback Clerf Alexandre, as he will be joined in the backfield this season by James Reynolds, who saw significant touches last season despite coming off the bench, along with Jacob Lavallee, Jaden Fox and Kevon Mills, who was primarily a defender his first three seasons with the program. While figuring out who will get the touches out of the backfield from projected starting quarterback Adrian Mira, the Conchs coach also explained the battle for starting receiver is also four to five deep.
“There might even be a couple more guys fighting to get in that rotation there because they are all so evenly matched and then do different things well,” said Hughes. “Everything is always open for competition, but there are a few guys leading.”
In fact, after having a player transfer out combined with a few injuries, Hughes now has questions on what he expected to be an established front line.
“We’ve thought we were solid there, but now we’ve had to put some pieces together,” said Hughes. “Individually, they are very strong, but now we need them to come together and play as a unit. They need to know their responsibilities and have that cohesiveness, play in and play out.”
That will only make this more difficult for the Conchs’ first-year starting quarterback, but Hughes is still expecting to see growth from the junior signal caller.
“From the spring game until now, I’ve seen it in practice, but now I need to see it on the field,” Hughes said of Mira.
Knowing the offense still has work to do, Hughes has focused on making sure the defense is set to go for the regular season.
“Defense is always ahead of the offense this time of the year because the assignments are much more basic,” said Hughes, adding he is expecting them to play hard, aggressive football when Cypress Creek has the ball. “That’s really where I want to see guys flying around and making plays, with great effort. We have some guys and if we continue to make progress, I like where we are headed.”
Cypress Creek is one of nine teams, primarily from the west coast of Florida where a majority of teams from Key West’s new 2 Subruran District are located, set to make the trip south this season to play at the Back Yard, but the Coyotes are the only one, with the FHSAA postseason point system still in play this year, that will not count — meaning this is the only game the Conchs can afford to make any major mistakes. That’s something tough to do without any major experience, similar to the makeup of most of the Conchs’ roster this season.
“We’ve tried to give them as many scenarios as we can, but there’s always some wild cards, even guys lining up wrong on the other side like we might see this week, because we have speed and strength at some key positions and it’s just a matter of knowing what they are supposed to do,” said Hughes. “Getting game speed at practice is something we try to do, but you never will. We keep telling them we want practices to be the hardest part of the week, and this team has worked hard. They’ve put in the time and effort, now it’s a matter of executing and showing it on the field.”
Of course, according to Hughes, the ultimate goal this week is to stay healthy, with this just a warm-up for the regular season.
“It’s a preseason game and while we are trying to get work in, as always, depth is our issue, so we are going to need everyone to be ready next week,” said Hughes.