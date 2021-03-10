For the first time this season, the Key West High tennis teams tested their abilities outside of Monroe County and while the final results were largely in favor of host Immaculata-LaSalle, winning both the boys and girls matches by a 6-1 tally, Conchs coach Paul Findlay expressed his pleasure with his players.
“The high notes were Mali Strunk winning for the girls and John Searcy for the boys at four,” said Findlay. “Really, all the kids played the best I have seen them, so I was extremely happy, as were they. It was a good match, even though we didn’t win many.”
Struck captured her victory by holding off the Royal Lions’ Krystal Rodriguez, 8-5, at No. 5, while Searcy was an 8-4 victor against Elio Giovanni at No. 4. The No. 5 match on the boys side was also close, with Jackson Moore falling 8-6 to Alejandro Ubillos, while the No. 1 boys doubles team of Jonibek Mushinov and Nico Concepcion fell 8-4 and the No. 2 doubles squad, Searcy and Robert Malcolm, was defeated 8-3.
The Lady Conchs’ No. 3 Maddox Lowe was just edged, 8-6, by Carmen Isusi, and the No. 1 doubles team, partnering Sophia Lyashenko and Jesse Brady, dropped their sets 8-4.
The match against LaSalle began a streak of four straight on the road for Key West, after opening the season with four of the first five at home. Up next is Marathon on Monday, March, 15, before heading back out of the Keys on St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17, at Tamiami Park against St. Brendan. That will be the final match outside of Monroe County for the Conchs before heading to the district championships during the second week of April.