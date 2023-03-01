Trailing for the first time — after sweeping the preseason set the weekend prior — the Key West High baseball team needed just a single frame to change the momentum against Westminster Academy, on Friday, Feb. 24, to open up a 12-5 win in the first of two, which the Conchs carried into the second game on Saturday, Feb. 25, leading to a 10-0 mercy-rule victory against the Royal Lions at Rex Weech Field.

“Westminster is a talented team, they are just still young and building up,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “They have a couple of guys, like the one who led the first game off with a home run and is going to Pitt, so they have some guys who have a lot of talent, but from our perspective, our pitching has been what we thought it was going to be.”

