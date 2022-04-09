In their second home meet of the season, the Key West High School track and field team hosted Archbishop McCarthy on Friday, April 1, at their new complex in The Back Yard.
Although the Conchs easily outpaced the short-handed Mavericks, the meet was not so much about winning, but rather refining skills as they head into the District 16-1A meet slated for Friday, April 22.
With two meets left in the regular season, Key West High School track and field coach Dave Perkins is still tinkering with his lineup — putting the right athlete where they could excel, especially in the relays.
But there are some athletes who have a strong chance to advance well into the postseason.
Senior Marquees Williamson fared very well this season and could have a very good postseason in the throwing events. Williamson won all three — shot put, discus and javelin. Junior James Reynolds was third in the javelin and second in the shot.
Multisport athlete Jenkavia Harper also won the javelin and discus, and she placed second in the shot for the Lady Conchs.
“Jenkavia has come along well. She’s more consistent than she has been in the past. She’s ranked in the top four in the state so we look for her to move forward as we get closer to state meets,” Perkins said.
In the sprint events, Clerf Alexandre was second in the boys 100 meters and Reynolds was third overall. Coming back from an injury, senior Michael Cates won the 400 meters and right behind was Aiden Vernetti.
“Michael was in the 4x100 B team. It’s one of the first times he’s run this 100 this season year because he’s had a hamstring injury. He ran the 400, but told him to take it easy,” explained the coach.
Swimmer and long-distance runner Lucas Montiel was first in the boys 800 meters and second in the 3,200; Colbin Hill was second in the 800 and won the 3,200-meter run, as Marcos Montiel was second in the 1600.
In the boys hurdles, Henry Audette won the 100 and was second in the 300-meter, while Brock Perkins won the 300-meter event his first time in the race.
The boys 4x100 team of Alexandre, Smondy Joseph, Jeremiah Osborne and Kevon Mills won the event. Perkins said he still has not had a complete team in a meet, but they have a chance in the postseason.
“I haven’t had my 4x100 team together, some of them are coming off injuries, so we haven’t put together a team yet that will be consistent when we get to districts,” Perkins said.
In other field events, Mills leaped 6 feet for first in the boys high jump. Perkins was first in the boys long jump.
“It was a pretty good mark for Kevon. He’s being pretty consistent, he’s got to bump that up a little,” stated Perkins.
Lady Conchs sprinter Savannah Chadick continues to make history.
“The highlight is probably Savannah Chadick. She is really coming on strong in the 200- and 400-meters. She got the school record in the 200 at the Marathon meet. It was held by Kia Hughes a number of years ago. It had been on the books since about 2000,” said Perkins. “She (Chadick) ran a 57:33 split on the 4x400, which is her fastest time yet. If she turned that an individual 400, she’s going to be a force to reckon with at the state meet. She ran the 200 and 4x400. Our 4x100 team, I look for them to be competitive.”
Key West was scheduled to compete at a meet in Marathon on Friday, April 8, and finish off the regular season Thursday, April 14, at the Ransom Everglades Home Meet No. 2.
For complete results of their home meet, go to https://www.directathletics.com/results.html. Tap on Meet Results, type in Key West in “show filters” space and open Key West Home Meet #2.