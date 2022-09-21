The competition keeps getting faster for the Key West High School swim teams with every meet, and this weekend the Conchs face their biggest challenge.

Key West will travel to Stuart to compete in the Florida Swimming Pool Association (FSPA) Invitational. Close to 2,000 swimmers will take part in the meet, said Conchs coach Lori Bosco. Most of the 37 Key West swimmers making the trip will compete on Friday, Sept. 23, in the developmental meet, while several Conchs qualified for the invitational meet slated for Saturday, Sept. 24

