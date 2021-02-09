The result, a 3-1 victory against Miami Jackson, was expected, but Key West High boys soccer coach Marc Pierre admitted the means to reach that end were not as planned as the Conchs had to overcome adversity in order to prevail during the District 16-4A semifinal on Friday at Gulliver Prep.
“Jackson really proved to be a tough opponent,” said Pierre. “I had no doubts we were going to win, I know we have the players to go toe-to-toe with Jackson. However, it was a very tough and scrappy game.”
Despite the match being tied at halftime and Key West not pulling away until the late in the second half, Pierre still called it “a beautiful game that was fun to watch.”
“We were able to move the ball around the back and play in a constructive manner,” said Pierre.
Still it only allowed for a single first-half goal that came on a Claudimy Joseph penalty kick that the senior buried to the bottom left corner just eight minutes into the match. The Generals, too, would score on a first-half penalty kick to knot the score at 1 before the break.
“The second half was very tough and both teams were going for the win,” said Pierre.
That was when Yoni Gvili was awarded a blue card, a second yellow for a questionable high kick penalty, according to the coach, and Gvili was sent off the field, leaving the Conchs to play a man down for the remainder of the contest.
“The ref knew Yoni had a yellow and there was no hesitation to take him out of the game,” said Pierre.
With 30 minutes remaining on the clock, Key West changed its formation from a 4-1-3-2 to a 4-1-3-1 and it worked, as the Conchs scored two unanswered goals in the second half to secure the victory.
“We told them to keep going at them and not stop and they bought into that mentality,” said Pierre.
Anelson Azard netted both of the second-half scores on assists from Nick Criss and Axel Correa.
“They had to show a lot of resiliency to win this game,” said Pierre. “No matter what was thrown at us, we just dealt with it and kept moving on with a positive mindset. I give credit to the boys for being so resilient.”
The Conchs coach continued to express that he hopes the hard-fought victory will be good experience for when they play Gulliver Prep in Tuesday’s District 16-4A championship that will be played on the Raiders’ home turf.
“When we go against Gulliver, we’ll know not to leave any chances up to the referee and let’s work to create our own chances, from the get-go, so we can’t let them score before us, ” said Pierre. “I think whoever scores first will certainly have the upper hand the entire game.”
Even though St. Brendan and MAST were the higher seeds in District 16-4A, Pierre explained he would much rather be playing those teams instead of Gulliver.
“Gulliver knows our playing style and understands how we play,” said Pierre, who beat the Raiders 2-0 earlier this season. We beat them but they are so dangerous; all their players have a way of playing and watching them play the other day they looked like a new team. This team will not be the one we played earlier this season. We are really going to have push through even harder then we did against Miami Jackson. We will have to player smarter and harder.”