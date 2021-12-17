At this point of the season, Key West High coach Chaz Jimenez knows he has four returning senior starters — two of whom, Zach Lewicki and River Cutino-Lyda, were state qualifiers a year ago — as well as a “couple” of juniors who could contribute as well, but outside of that the Conchs consist of underclassmen.
For the Conchs coach, who is hoping to lead his team to an unprecedented 13th consecutive district crown, that just means they need to grind now — that way they will be ready for a postseason run.
“Overall, I really like how this team is coming along and how they are working in the room,” said Jimenez. “We have a lot of freshmen who I think are going to be tough, but we still have a lot of work to put in.”
That all begins on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, during the 12-team Key West Invitational, which will be an individual tournament hosted by the Conchs featuring reigning state runner-up Palmetto Ridge, along with perennial powers Columbus, Olympic Height and Cypress Bay at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“There are going to be a lot of good teams coming and there should be some good wrestling,” said Jimenez, adding he hopes to contend at least three rounds on Friday, potentially finish by 8:30 that night, then starting back again on Saturday morning at 9:30 until a champion is crowned in each of the 14 weight classes. “It should be a great tournament. We are excited to get some matches in and get the season going.”
Key West did contend in its first meet of the season last Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Bear Down Duals, hosted by Mater Lakes, during which the Conchs went 3-2. Key West started the tournament with three straight wins, 47-24 against Tenorc, 42-27 versus Coral spring Charter and 54-18 facing Coral Park, before taking on tournament host Mater Lakes, the current No. 2 team in the state. The Bears would win, 69-18, placing Key West in third-place match of the event, against new District 16-1A rival Killian.
The Conchs would lose by a match, 42-36, but Jimenez noted his squad is without a matsmen in the 106- or 113-pound weight classes to open the season despite having a roster of 40, as 20 of those wrestlers are weighing in between 132 to 152 pounds.
“We were also missing a lot of our starters, because of weight, injury, or away on a required field trip, and that resulted in losing some matches we shouldn’t have lost,” said Jimenez. “That’s a good match to build on and will be the team pushing us this year in the district duals and district championship.”
The Conchs did have their predicted four senior starters on the mats Saturday, led by Lewicki’s 5-0 mark which included four pins and a tech against the No. 5 220-pounder in the state. Ranked sixth in the state at 195, Lewicki also pinned the No. 7 wrestler in the state from Mater Lakes.
“Zach looked really good,” said Jimenez. “That tech is actually more impressive to me than a pin because it takes more dominance.”
Also back after a year hiatus, Josiah Siscoe was an unblemished 4-0, while Cutino-Lyda lost only to the returning state champ at heavyweight to go 4-1.
“It was a great match and he just barely lost to him, but those two have been battling for years now,” Jimenez said about Cutino-Lyda. “The focus for him and Zach is to get quality matches in and try to win the tournaments.”
Joining the senior with a 4-1 record in the opening week was sophomore Dost Bakhtiyorov, while senior Vlad Piari was 3-2 at 170 pounds, and so was Connor McCoy at 145.
“I feel we are better right now, as a team, a lot better than we were at this time last year,” said Jimenez. “I told them to think about how much we have improved last year, when we lost the district duals, to come back and beat (Westminster) by 100 points for the district championship.”
In order to have similar success, the Conchs coach expressed the seniors need to find a way onto the podium every week, while the younger matsmen gain experience starting with this weekend’s home meet before taking two weeks off for the winter break.
“We have a little more experience coming back this year, but that experience is still young,” said Jimenez. “So this will be good to get matches in before we have time off for the break.”