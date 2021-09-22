Key West High coach Johnny Hughes still feels like the first two weeks of the season were just an anomaly, as both of the losses were easily winnable ball games, so when St. Brendan came to town for the district opener in the Conchs’ regular-season home debut on Friday, Sept. 17, the coach noted he felt his team had a point to prove.
By halftime, Key West had shown it was a different team from what they showed in the first two games, as the Conchs set up a running clock the entire second half with a 35-point advantage by the break en route to a 55-0 walloping of the Sabres at the Key West High Back Yard.
“We definitely needed that for the confidence, but again we expect them to do that and kind of feel we should have done that the first two weeks as well,” said Hughes. “They saw first-hand what they are capable of doing when things are done the right way.
The most important factor in the victory, according to the coach, was the fact Key West did not commit a turnover after losing the battle, 7-1, in the first two losses.
“That’s what killed us in both those previous games, the interception at Palmetto Ridge in the end zone would have given us the win then the first three drives at Centennial we turned the ball over, those are morale killers,” said Hughes. “We didn’t give a chance for that to happen against St. Brendan. The defense was flying around and making plays, and the offensive line played the best they have all year as far as assignments.”
The defense even contributed to the victory when Michael Cates returned an interception 32 yard for the score at 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Cates would actually reach pay dirt twice in the first half, connecting on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Preston Herce, who also ran to a pair of scores.
The Conchs coach credited the play of the offensive line in the victory, setting up Jeremiah Osbrone for his first 100-yard rushing game of the season — going for 108 and three touchdowns.
“We are still missing one (project starter) on the line, but they are starting to gel and communicate a little bit better,” said Hughes. “When that all comes together upfront, that will obviously help the offense move the ball and this week the backs had some huge holes to run through and there was some great perimeter blocking.”
Herce also cracked the century mark in his first two carries of the game — the first for 37 and the second for 65 — as all eight of the Conchs’ possessions ended with touchdowns, which set up Axel Correa to break the single-game record with eight touchbacks in the victory.
“Yes, St Brendan is struggling, they had some players transfer out last year, but I guess you live by the sword and die by the sword,” said Hughes. “So I don’t feel so bad for them, but I think our guys going out there and really making it look easy, with the way they played, I thought was a huge step for us. I just feel our guys executed flawlessly.”
It was that type of faultless game Hughes expressed he felt his team needed, not only to garner its first victory of the season but to also set them up for a potential playoff push through the stretch of district opponents upcoming — following a second straight home game on Friday, Sept. 24, against Miami International.
“We have to win those games, and I’ll keep saying it, I feel like we let two slip away, now going forward our guys should have some confidence going into these games,” said Hughes. “With the confidence we have now, I think these guys know they can compete with anybody when they do it the right way.”