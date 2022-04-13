On April 20 the Key West, Marathon and Coral Shores High track and field teams will head to Palmer Trinity District 16-1A Finals which means there are just two weeks left to prepare and the Conchs seem to be primed to have several athletes ready for the postseason push as on Friday, April 8, against the Hurricanes, Dolphins, Falcons, as well as five other squads, the Lady Conchs took first overall while the Key West boys were runner up in the event held on the Middle Keys campus.
In total, Key West had 36 athletes place in the Top 3 of their events, including 15 in first place, led by Isabela Walterson who won the 100-meter dash and was part of the winning 4x100 relay with Nikole Tomita, Mary Parks and Savannah Chadic, and the 4x400 with the same team. Walterson’s victory in the 100 was in front of Tomita, who was third, and teammate Dazmine Jenkins, who was fifth, while Marathon’s Kayesha Christian was fourth and Abianna Marshall was sixth.
The Lady Conchs also claimed first in the 4x800 relay with Alicia Bahri, who won the 1,600-meter run and was second in the 3,200, Caylaa Makimaa, who was second in the 1,600 and won the 3,200, Catarina Dubyk-Cassidy, who was fourth in the 1,600, and Jenesis Perloff on the track. Other multiple event winners from Key West included Marquese Willaimson in the javelin and shot put, while placing third in the discus, which was a similar result for Jenkavia Harper, who claimed first in the discus and javelin. Michael Cates won the 400-meter dash and also went on to be part of the 4x100 winning relay team, with Clerf Alexandre, Smondy Joseph and James Reynolds, and the 4x400 relay that took second teamed once again with Alexandre, Joseph as well as Aiden Vernetti. Key West also had a victory in the 4x400 relay with Logan Phillips, Jaiden Troilo, Lucan Montiel and Adrian Horner passing the baton, Liam Flores in the pole vault beating teammates Josh Canterbury and Colbin Hill, and Maddox Lowe in the 200-meter dash.
The Lady Conchs secured the meet title with several other top placings, as Grae Opalsky was second in the 400-meter dash, Lowe was third and Katie Graft took fourth, Jenkins was second in the 200, Laria Anaya remained in front of Marathon’s Riley McDonald for second in the 800, with Sierra Tiensor, from Key West, finishing in fourth. Anaya was also third in the 3,200, Charlotte Berube-Gray crossed in second in the 100 hurdles, in front of teammates Ruth Azard and Mary Park, who were third and fourth respectively, with the 300 hurdles going vice vera with Parks in second, Azard in third and Berube-Gray in fourth. Anabel Portuondo tied for the top height in the pole vault with Marathon’s Ryleigh Garcia and Ella Dunn, and Abigail Cowan was second in the long jump and triple jump, tied with Emily Sheldon.
While Coral Shores did not have any event winners, Marathon did have Christian win the long jump and Pedro Zapata came in as the runner up in both the 800 and 1,600 meter runs, Riley McDonald placed third in the 200 and took fourth in the high jump, Rain Banks take fifth in the 3,200, Nicole Merryman was third in the shot put and Molly Prince was fifth in the same event, Jakob Bursa was seventh in the 800, Vince Bursa was fourth in the 1,600 and Antonio Bursa was seventh in the 3,200, Aaron Dalton leaped to third in the high jump, Mason Buxton was third in the javelin and fifth in the 800, and Rodolfo Castillo Perez was third in the shot put.
Coral Shores’ top finisher was Ethan Marguet, who was third in the 400-meter dash, Bobby Temkin was sixth in the 800, as was Brian Hurt in the 1,600, and Gabe Delgado took 10th in the 200.
The Middle Keys meet was the fourth of the season that involved all three Monroe County schools, with Palmer winning on the boys side, 236- to Key West’s 106.5 with Marathon taking third at 84.5 points and Coral Shores scoring 37. On the girls’ side, Key West racked up 282 points to stay in front of Palmer with 160 point, Marathon was once again third at 137 and Coral Shores was fifth. The Hurricanes have its regular season final on Wednesday, April 8, in the Bronco Nation Quad Meet, Key West is scheduled to head to Ransom Everglades on Thursday, April 14, and Marathon has a potential home finale also on Wednesday.