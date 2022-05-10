BELOW: The Conchs’ Preston Herce leaps in celebration after scroing the walk-off winning run on a wild pitch during the District 16-4A Championship game against St. Brendan on Friday, May 6, at Killian High in Miami.
Conchs coach Ralphie Henriquez runs across the field to celebrate with the team after Preston Herce scored the game winning run.
Coming in as favorites the odds quickly turned against the Key West High baseball team as four unearned runs in the first inning nearly placed the Conchs in an insurmountable deficit to begin the District 16-4A Championship game against St. Brendan on Friday, May 6, on the Killian High campus.
Despite Conchs starter Andris “Lucky” Barroso settling in — lasting five innings and after surviving four unearned runs in the opening frame — the Sabres remained in control, building a 6-1 lead, into the bottom of the fifth inning before fortunes turned in the Conchs’ favor— erupting for five runs on four hits, six walks and two errors to send the game into extra innings.
After a scoreless top of the eighth, Herce opened the bottom of the frame with a walk, took second on a single by Trevor Zuelch and was advanced to third by on a sacrifice bunt from Jack Haggard before scoring — coming home on a wild pitch to claim the 7-6 victory along with the district crown.
Until the fifth, Key West’s only run was on a Zuelch RBI single in the third, but the Conchs made it a two-run difference with a three-run frame on three walks, singles by Preston Herce and Noah Burnham and an error that scored both only after Jose Perdigon, who had walked, touched home after a wild pitch.
The Conchs tied the game at 6 an inning later with more free bases, as after walks to Perdigon and Herce, Haggard knotted the game with a two-run single.
Barroso would be taken off the hook for the loss, after giving up the four unearned runs in the first, surrendering just one earned run in his five innings of work, on four hits and a walk, while striking out one, while the win would go to Jacob Burnham, who yielded one earned run on two hits and two walks to go along with three strikeouts in three innings on the mound.
The comeback victory for the district title — which was just the Conchs’ third road game of the season — also secured Key West the No. 1 seed in the Region 4-4A section of the FHSSA State Tournament, meaning the Conchs will be the home team throughout the postseason until the Final Four, starting on Wednesday, May 11, when Mariner comes to town for first pitch at 7:30 p.m.