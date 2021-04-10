Trailing by three goals after a first-half dominated by Bishop Verot, the first win streak of the season for the Key West High boys lacrosse team seemed to be in jeopardy on Thursday afternoon at the Back Yard.
During the halftime break, Conch coach Alberto Pineco kept it simple.
“I told them to look at each other and that this is all we’ve got,” said Pineco. “If we don’t come together as a team right now, it’s going to be a very long second half.”
That was all the coach needed to say.
“From there we started to laugh a little bit and they pulled it together,” said Pineco.
The second half belonged to Key West, as they scored six unanswered goals to take a three-score advantage, only to have Bishop Vero cut it back to a single goal before Key West rippled the twine one final time to seal the 10-8 victory.
“We are always in it,” said Key West senior Wilderson Ulysses. “If the fans are backing us up, we will always fight for them. We knew we were only down a few and we’ve played against better teams.”
The goals came from Reese Holtkamp, Dylan Olive, Tyler Wish and Egan Cunningham, who each netted a pair, while Paul Crespo scored once.
“We are good on transition offenses, so once the ball gets moving, these guys can get it in easy,” said Pineco. “We still struggle at times with a settled offense and but once we get rolling, just forget about it.”
Aiding the scorers were Oliver with two assists, as well as three ground balls, Holtkamp with five ground balls and an assist, and Crespo with an assist. Wish had nine ground balls, while Corey Vanderhoof scooped up four and Ulysses had five.
“Ground balls win games and we got it done in that second half,” said Pineco. “I don’t like to be losing but when you are able to come from behind and get it done, that’s really exciting. I probably want it more for them than they want it themselves, but they really wanted it.”
Ulysses noted that “everybody was getting hyped and were just ecstatic,” on the sideline during the comeback rally.
“Just because we’ve lost a lot of players, we wanted to show we are still in this hunt and can be just as good as the past years,” said Ulysses. “I’ve been waiting on this moment.”
After suffering through a four-game losing streak earlier this season, Key West has now won three in a row and five of its last eight games.
“The thing of it is that it’s easy to be happy when we are winning, but it’s the adversity that makes someone have character and we have to be able to go from losing to winning just as easy,” said Pineco. “It’s a challenge we have to work on.”
It’s also a challenge they will look to take on as they close out the regular season this coming Tuesday, April 13, against Coral Shores, but first will head to Miami Country Day for a 5 p.m. matchup on Saturday, April 10.
“I told them that we know this is coming to come to an end at some point this year, whether we get the championship or not, but I’d rather go out on a positive note knowing we did everything we could,” said Pineco.