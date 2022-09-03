Expectations are not something Key West High coach Josh Bassett wants to put on the Conchs this season, despite having a pair of seniors, Devon Gilday and Rocco Twyman, with state finals aspirations for the 2022 campaign.

“I look at the scores and I see where some of these other teams are at, but I don’t want to put any pressure on the boys,” said Bassett. “I want them to play the course and I don’t want them to focus on the other kids. I want them to just play their game. It’s like scoreboard watching during a tournament, and I want them to focus on what they can do. If they do that, I’ll put them up against anybody in Miami.”

