Expectations are not something Key West High coach Josh Bassett wants to put on the Conchs this season, despite having a pair of seniors, Devon Gilday and Rocco Twyman, with state finals aspirations for the 2022 campaign.
“I look at the scores and I see where some of these other teams are at, but I don’t want to put any pressure on the boys,” said Bassett. “I want them to play the course and I don’t want them to focus on the other kids. I want them to just play their game. It’s like scoreboard watching during a tournament, and I want them to focus on what they can do. If they do that, I’ll put them up against anybody in Miami.”
The coach furthered that Twyman is especially motivated to advance beyond the District 24-2A tournament this season after missing the cut by a stroke a season ago.
“Last year ended in heartbreak, for Rocco especially. Leaving (districts) like that was tough, missing by a stroke,” said Bassett, adding Twyman’s drive this year has pushed Gilday, who made the regional cut ahead of his senior classmate, as well as fellow seniors Tommy Highsmith and Judah Olsen.
“From what I understand, not a lot of public schools go to states,” said Bassett. “I’d love to see them go, honestly.”
Rounding out the Conchs’ top five this season is sophomore Andrew Bassett.
“I allowed the boys to pick their fifth, and they chose Andrew,” said the coach. “He put in a lot of work in the offseason, and he is hitting the ball phenomenally right now.”
Despite not wanting to put any expectations on his squad, the Conchs coach admitted he is excited to see what they can do against a Miami-based team because he “absolutely believes they can play at that high level.
“I know they can do it, so I’m just going to enjoy this ride,” said Bassett, who thinks they could reach the region tournament as a team this season. “I want to face some of the bigger teams, because I think we have the potential to put together some very competitive rounds.
“I’m excited to go up into Pembroke Pines and play the Maverick Invitational and see what we can do against those schools,” continued the coach. “I know we have the ability, I really do, so it’s going to be exciting.”
The coach also believes junior Savannah Oropeza has a solid opportunity to reach the District 24-2A finals for the Lady Conchs.
“We have some young players coming up, we have a freshman and sophomore would are looking pretty solid,” said Bassett. “They are coming, so Savannah’s stability on that team and teaching them along the way is what I’m looking forward to.”
Even with wanting to focus on the seniors having a big season, Bassett is also concerned about keeping the younger players advancing so, for seasons to come, the Conchs can continue to have state finals aspirations.
“I’d love to do both, honestly, but I just want to see them all compete to their ability,”said Bassett. “I’m behind them in whatever they need, 100% and I want to see the young kids on the team, see what they can do and I want them, to have the drive that these seniors have. I want them to say, ‘that’s what I want to do.’ I think we have some freshman all the way up to juniors, who have the ability if they put their mind to it, they can really compete at the high level. I think it’s exciting, I think we have some kids who that really get there, so it’s going to be awesome over the next few years. They will have some shoes to fill next year, but I’m first excited about the rest of this year because I really want to see how far we can go.”