It’s time to circle the wagons and find a way, after all that’s why they play the game to leave it all on the field, because it’s not over until the fat lady sings.
Use any underdog cliché you want, the Key West High football team is ready to take on that role as three-time defending state champion Miami Northwestern is first on the docket during the opening round of the FHSAA State playoffs Friday night at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium with kickoff at 7:30.
“It’s one of the biggest games in Key West history and if we beat this team there’s a definite chance we can secure a state title since this team is one of the top in the nation,” said Conchs senior center Wyatt Hughes. “I think if everyone does their job and works together as a team, we can definitely come out on top. Don’t get me wrong, [Northwestern] is a good team, but we have heart and a good bond that can give us that edge.”
During practice this week, Conch coach Johnny Hughes expressed his players are excited to take on the Bulls, as they should be, with the opportunity at such a high-profile program.
“Like I told them last night, this is what you dream about when you grow up as a little Conch. You want to play in a big game and this is a big game. You want to test yourself against the best and there’s no doubt that this is an elite team, but we want to go out there and see how we match up and show them what we can do to,” said the Conchs coach. “They are eager to test their medal.
“Don’t get me wrong — they are a great team that is loaded, they have five- and four-star athletes all over the place, and that’s fine and dandy and all, but our group wants to show what they have as well,” the Conchs coach continued. “We want to show we can match up and this group here wants to show they are not going to back down from anybody.”
A season ago, the Conchs were able to hang with the Bulls through the first half, trailing 14-7 with the chance to even the score at halftime, before Northwestern was able to roll to the 49-14 victory in the second half.
“They are obviously going to sell out to the run, they did it last year, and don’t give much respect to the receivers,” said coach Hughes. “They will look to lock them up with their All-American corners and their All-American safety, who they will leave to take care of the passing game. The other eight will worry about the running game. That’s how a lot of teams do it but they don’t have the weapons to stay in the passing game.”
The coach further explained that he believes his team plays a “psychical brand of football that not everyone is used to,” because the Conchs do not pass the ball every play.
“It’s something not every team is used to,” said coach Hughes. “We don’t have a superstar, it’s a solid group of guys who all work together and when they are on the same page, it’s tough to stop [them]. When we are able to make the right read like they were doing last week, there’s really nothing you can do to stop this offense. If we can do that on Friday, and not turn the ball over, I like our chances.”
The Conchs offense was on point not just last week but for the prior two as Key West has rattled off three consecutive victories in which they established a running clock with at least a 35-point lead after scoring exactly 42 points in each victory. During the three-game win streak, the Conchs have outscored their opponents 126-15.
“We just can’t get too comfortable with that,” said the Conchs starting center, who is the coach’s nephew. “We have to work harder than we ever have this week. This week is personally the biggest week of my life and I know it’s a huge week for all the other seniors out here. We just want this season to keep going.”
It has been an entire season of not knowing if there would be another game, as each week this season the Conchs coaching staff reminded the players they should considered the Friday matchup potentially the final of the year. The only difference this week is that a loss would guarantee that fact.
“We never knew what the future held virus-wise and then we had a storm situation, so every week we’ve said ‘Guys this could be the last game, so let’s go out there and leave your mark.’ So they’ve had that mentality all year long. They are grateful for the opportunity they’ve had, but they still want more.”
Knowing what a loss means, the coach also conveyed the Conchs would leave “Nothing left in the tool box.”
“We will bring it all out on Friday night, any kind of trickeration or gadget play it might be, we’ll throw it out them and see what sticks,” said the Conchs coach. “Obviously we haven’t faced a team of this caliber, not many have because there’s not many of them. South Florida plays some great football, but there aren’t many Northwestern or American Heritages and they both just so happen to be in our playoff bracket.”
It will help that both those games will potentially be played in the Conch-friendly confines of Tommy Roberts Memorials Stadium, where both the players and staff stated they hope a messy field could potently negate the speed of the Bulls.
“We are going to grind it out and be the mudders,” said Hughes. “I think defending the home turf is always an advantage, a psychological advantage if anything, you want to show the home crowd that all this work you have been doing is worth something. There’s a reason you do this, you want to see these type of athletes come down and show them some of the stuff we can do.”
The players remember last season and all the lights and cameras on the Bulls’ home turf, which Wyatt admitted was a bit intimidating, but make no mistake, they also understand it’s not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog and if they don’t stop believing and give 110% then they can make all the clichés come true.
“We know what we are going against, we played them last year,” said Hughes. “Coming in as a freshman you are often on the scout team getting beat by kids that are bigger and better than you, so there’s an idea of how to compete against something like that. Even though they may be bigger and stronger, if I get lower and my technique is right I can do my job. We have to use our heart and head to beat them physically.”