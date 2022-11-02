Needing a win to stay in the FHSAA postseason hunt, the Key West High football team did not panic after a scoreless first quarter during its first road trip out of Monroe County this season to Fort Myers Gateway, instead staying the course for a 27-3 victory on Friday, Oct. 18.
In fact, all 27 of Key West’s points were answered after Gateway knocked a second-quarter field goal through the upright. From there it was all Conchs, starting on a 59-yard drive during their second possession that was capped off by a 5-yard touchdown run from James Reynolds, the first of three for the Conchs senior, who finished the contest with 157 yards on the ground via 24 carries. On the very next Key West drive, quarterback Adrian Mira connected with Kevon Mills on a 31-yard touchdown play.
Without committing any turnovers in the game, a first this season, winning the turnover battle for just the second time, and committing only three penalties, Key West improved its record to .500 for the first time since Week 4, as Mira would go 2-for-3 through the air for 67 yards for the Conchs, Clerf Alexandre ran for 57 yards on seven totes, and Jakari Blackman had 61 yards on 10 carries, while the final two trips to the end zone were from Reynolds.
Coming off their first back-to-back wins this season, Key West (4-4 overall) is facing a third consecutive must-win game, with Bishop Verot coming to the Key West High Back Yard on Friday, Nov. 4, during Homecoming Night for the Conchs. A victory for Key West would leave a three-way tie for first place in the new-look District 16-2S, with Estero and Bishop Verot, as well as put the Conchs in good position to also be named as an at-large berth into the FHSAA playoffs.