Needing a win to stay in the FHSAA postseason hunt, the Key West High football team did not panic after a scoreless first quarter during its first road trip out of Monroe County this season to Fort Myers Gateway, instead staying the course for a 27-3 victory on Friday, Oct. 18.

In fact, all 27 of Key West’s points were answered after Gateway knocked a second-quarter field goal through the upright. From there it was all Conchs, starting on a 59-yard drive during their second possession that was capped off by a 5-yard touchdown run from James Reynolds, the first of three for the Conchs senior, who finished the contest with 157 yards on the ground via 24 carries. On the very next Key West drive, quarterback Adrian Mira connected with Kevon Mills on a 31-yard touchdown play.