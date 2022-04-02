Riding a four-game win streak, the Coral Shores High baseball team was ready to challenge Monroe County rival Key West High on Thursday, March 31, in hopes the Hurricanes could capture their first victory, ever, against the Conchs.
Playing the first game of a home-and-away series at Founders Park in Tavernier, Coral Shores responded every time Key West scored — keeping in a one-run contest through the sixth inning — before the Conchs plated a pair of insurance runs in the seventh to secure an 8-5 victory and remained unbeaten against their Keys rival.
The Conchs started the scoring in their first at-bat on a Jack Haggard double, which sent home Noah Burnham, who had singled, but the Hurricanes had an answer in the bottom of the frame when Javier Gonazlez doubled to right field to make it a 1-1 score.
The starting pitchers from both squads would settle in after the opening frame, as only four more batters, combined, reached base safely through the next three innings, all by the Conchs — three via walks and one base knock by Burnham. Coral Shores starting pitcher Jacob Sencal would go 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks, while striking out five. Conchs starter Felix Ong would pitch into the sixth, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
In the fifth, Key West would finally get to Senecal, who would not make it through the frame, as a single by Kai Smith, followed by a pair of walks, loaded the bases for Anden Rady, who pushed across two runs with a single to leftfield. Coral Shores would get out of the jam, allowing just the two runs, and then cut the lead in half in their next at-bat when Kevin Mendoza and Tyler Rodriguez both singled.
The Conchs’ bats were not done, as they followed in the next frame with three more runs, the first two scoring after a walk and two fielding errors by the Hurricanes, with Haggard collecting an RBI single. But once again Coral Shores had an answer, touching home three times on just one hit, by Senecal, with the runs coming home on a ground out and two passed balls.
Key West still clung to a one-run lead and added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on a bases-loaded single by Smith and RBI ground out by Burnham, and Marlin Tavovich struck out two of three in the seventh for the save. Tavovich did not allow a run, and only two walks, striking out three in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Despite the four-game win streak coming to a close, Coral Shores still had an opportunity to pick up its first program victory against Key West on Friday, April 1, when the home-and-away series shifted to Rex Weech Field.