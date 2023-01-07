KW District 16-1A Duals

The Key West High wrestling team celebrates after winning the District 16-1A Duals on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Miami

 Photo provided

For the fifth time in six seasons of the FHSAA State Duals series, the Key West High wrestling team was crowned the District 16-1A champions, and they did it in convincing fashion despite missing a trio of starters, defeating Keys Gate, 78-3, Florida Christian, 59-21, Killian, 50-30, and Coral Shores, 78-6, on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Miami..

“I knew it was going to be Killian that was going to be our top competition, just like last year, and Florida Christian is getting better, so I didn’t think we were going to walk away with it,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez. “Because we were missing some guys, we had to move some people around, but overall we wrestled really well and only lost a handful of matches.”

