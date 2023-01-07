For the fifth time in six seasons of the FHSAA State Duals series, the Key West High wrestling team was crowned the District 16-1A champions, and they did it in convincing fashion despite missing a trio of starters, defeating Keys Gate, 78-3, Florida Christian, 59-21, Killian, 50-30, and Coral Shores, 78-6, on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Miami..
“I knew it was going to be Killian that was going to be our top competition, just like last year, and Florida Christian is getting better, so I didn’t think we were going to walk away with it,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez. “Because we were missing some guys, we had to move some people around, but overall we wrestled really well and only lost a handful of matches.”
Of the 10 teams in District 16-1A, only half partook in the duals, which did not include Westminster Christian that opted out of the tournament
“They have a solid team but they had a lot of kids away from Christmas break, they don’t go back until next week,” said Jimenez.
The Conchs were without starters Jason Flynn, who was ill, as well as Andre Otto, who not ready to weigh in until Friday’s Somerset Scuffle, and Elijah Miranda also out of town until Friday, but they were able to get Abram Canet to the 126 pound weight class and Dost Bakhtiyorvo to 132.
“We are starting to see what this lineup can do,” said Jimenez.
Against Killian, in the 132 bout, Bakhtiyorvo was taking on the Cougars’ top matsman who initially put the Conch junior to his back, but Bakhtiyorvo was able to wrestle through, reverse the hold and score a pin fall.
“That was a big swing match we needed,” said Jimenez. “At 145 we had another big swing match against Killian’s other top kid. Alfredo (Corralles) I thought pinned him, had him on his back for almost a minute but they didn’t call a fall, which we were upset about. Then next period they got into a scramble and Alfredo got caught on his back and they called the fall real fast, so we were not happy about that.”
It would go the other way for the Conchs at 160, with Morgan Sukrion behind in the match by six, only to pin his opponent for the victory, while, John Searcy, who missed the weight for his 126 pound class, stepped up with Key West’s missing starters to wrestle in the 138 pound bout, and scored a pin.
“They were beating us in some matches and we came back and won,” said Jimenez.
The district duals title not only advances Key West to the Region 4-1A Duals, which are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, but also should put the Conchs in place to host the event this year. Killian placed second to Key West for the second straight year but only via a tiebreaker after the match against Florida Christian ended in a draw, while Key West won its second straight District Duals crown.
“The lower regions are hosting this year, so that should be us,” said Jimenez, adding that if the region meet is at the Bobby Menendez Gym two of the top programs in the state, Mater Lakes and Somerset, would be coming to Key West, but the Conchs will get a glimpse of what they are up against this weekend as they compete in the 1A Somerset Scuffle on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7. “Everyone thought Mater Lakes was the favorite to win that district this year, but they lost by a point to Somerset, so we will be wrestling Mater Lakes in the first round and Somerset will wrestle Killian.”