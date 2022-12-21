Six players scored for the Key West High boys basketball team, four in double-figures for a season-best 57 points, in a game on Saturday, Dec. 17, against Keys Gate at the Horace O’Bryant Gymnasium.
It was still not enough for the Conchs to claim their first victory in Key West this season, as the Knights had a double-figure advantage by halftime en route to an 84-57 win on the Buccaneers’ parquet.
It was the freshmen who led the charge in the losing effort for Key West, as Leandro Batista had a team-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, James Osborne and Amauri Butler-Bailey both dropped in 12 points, Butler-Bailey with four rebounds and Osborne with two. Senior Kevon Mills tallied 10 points, a block, two rebounds and four of Key West’s seven steals, while sophomore Eric Moore did not score but was very productive with a game-high 17 rebounds, as well as five of the Conchs’ eight total assists in the game.
Keys Gates also had six players score in the game, but all six were in double-figures, with all six of those players also getting at least two steals for a total of 21 in the game, allowing the Knights to take a 15-8 lead after the first period and a 37-19 advantage into halftime. Keys Gate extended the lead to 30 points by the end of the third quarter, outscoring Key West 27-15 in the first eight minutes after the break.
Looking to keep the young Conchs building, Key West plays three straight days, starting Wednesday, Dec. 21, during the Archbishop McCarthy Christmas Classic against Spanish River at 6 p.m.