Six players scored for the Key West High boys basketball team, four in double-figures for a season-best 57 points, in a game on Saturday, Dec. 17, against Keys Gate at the Horace O’Bryant Gymnasium.

It was still not enough for the Conchs to claim their first victory in Key West this season, as the Knights had a double-figure advantage by halftime en route to an 84-57 win on the Buccaneers’ parquet.

