When coach Demetrius Roach recognized that the nearly 20-point deficit his Key West High boys basketball team was facing in the fourth quarter of the District 16-4A semifinals on Wednesday at Immaculata-LaSalle was likely insurmountable, the Conchs coach began to pull out his five seniors — Malik Hunter, Kervins Nelson, Corey Vanderhoof, Ethan Levering and Helmuth Beteta.
“The hardest thing every year is that moment I realize we are going to lose that final game and I take those seniors out and put the guys in who are going to lead the program from then on out,” said Roach. “I pulled Malik out first and I had to hold back the tears when I gave him a hug. I gave each of them a hug when they came out of the game and I let them have their moment.”
It was a tough ending to the season for the Conchs, who had aspirations of playing for the district championship on Friday, as the No. 2 seed in the tournament, as well as garnering a berth in the FHSAA state tournament. Instead, they suffered a 76-57 loss to sixth-seeded LaSalle, who the night before eliminated No. 3 Gulliver Prep.
“We really overachieved without having a bona fide 20-point scorer on this team, it had to be by team effort,” said Roach. “As a coaching staff, we did everything we could to prepare these guys, and we played well, but Lasalle was just the better team.”
In fact, Key West controlled the first quarter, in front by 11 in times, and took a 17-9 advantage into the second. The momentum started to swing LaSalle’s way heading into halftime as, according to Roach, fatigue and foul trouble became a factor.
“My bench was already short,” said Roach, noting starter Andy Desir and sixth-man Demetrius Maynard were both unable to suit up, as well as missing Camren Watson since before just the holiday break. “We brought a couple of guys up from the JV and they stepped in and did what they could, but it’s not like having a player with the full-varsity experience and understating of the speed of the game. Not having guys to go to when I needed them really showed in the game.”
By halftime, the Conchs trailed by three points, 30-27, but in the third quarter Roach expressed the Royal Lions began “to rain 3s in their home gym” to outscore the visitors 21-8.
“At one point I realized they were not just going to miss and they didn’t,” said Roach. “I couldn’t audible to any defense to stop it. We were able to stop the initial run but the extra pass out of the double team led to wide-open shots and we just couldn’t rotate fast enough when we were tired. That third quarter was tough when I saw every shot going in. I could tell by the way they were acting their coach made some adjustments. Whatever he said to build their confidence, they absolutely had it.”
In order to keep his team in the game, the coach noted that Nelson and Hunter played a majority of the contest, with Nelson ending his senior campaign with a 16-point, six-rebound, three-assist performance, while Hunter had eight points and six steals in his finale. Levering added 10 points and four rebounds, Vanderhoof had seven points, and Beteta had three, while Camron Perkins closed the season with nine rebounds and five points and Mushinov grabbed eight rebounds.
Despite having nine players score in the game, Roach stressed depth really played a part in the outcome.
“It has been a really tough time this year keeping everybody eligible,” said Roach. “I was talking to Athletic Director Sarah Eckert about that point and other coaches at Key West High and it’s been tough for everybody. I’m really hoping when all this ends we can get back to normal because the kids that don’t struggle normally are struggling now and those that had some challenges before the pandemic, it makes it even worse. It really affected a lot of programs.
“I want to thank the community of Key West because they have been absolutely great to these boys,” the coach continued. “I’m not just talking about fund-raising but also supporting this team, as well as all our athletic teams, during this pandemic. It’s not been easy and the community had been great.”
Roach also added he was pleased to have played a complete season so the five seniors, which is the first group of players to go all the way through high school with Roach, could go out knowing that had an opportunity to “Ubuntu.”
“I wish those guys well in the future and I’m 100% certain they will be active members of the community,” said Roach. “A majority of them will go on and get a good college education, but after having four years with them I have really gotten to understand them and I love them so much. All of those guys will be sons of mine 10 years from now when I see them in the community, and we will always be able to hug each other and remember the times we had.”