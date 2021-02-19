Tied through 75 minutes of play, the Key West High boys soccer team needed to convert on just one of its many opportunities in order to advance past the Region 4-4A quarterfinals at Mater Lakes. Instead, it was the Bears who took advantage of the few mistakes made by the Conchs to claim a 3-2 victory and bring Key West’s season to a close.
“It was a very close game and we were very dominate and the superior team as far as controlling the ball,” said Key West coach Marc Pierre. “We just made three big mistakes and they capitalized on them.”
One of them was an offsides call; Pierre questioned the ruling as he said, “the ref told me ‘he was not offsides because my defender touched the ball.’ ”
“That’s not true at all, it’s about when the ball is played and there’s no doubt at that point the attacking player was in an offsides position,” said Pierre. “That’s when our defender made a move to get the ball and because he touched it, I … I just don’t agree with that call. It makes no sense to me.”
That turned out to be the difference in the match, as it came in the final five minutes of regulation, sending the Conchs home for the offseason.
“We had so many opportunities and we did not capitalize on them and that’s what happens,” said Pierre. “We cannot leave it up to a ref not making a call.”
Key West struck first on a long throw-in by Nick Criss that was headed into the Mater lakes net by their own center back on a clearing attempt.
“We had lots of opportunities like that, where the ball went through their back six, but our runner on the front or back post just couldn’t get a head or foot on it,” said Pierre.
The Bears would respond on what Pierre felt was another non-call by the officiating crew on a handball.
“Everybody was screaming handball but the ref just said play and the other team ever stopped for second,” said Pierre.
As the play ensued, the Conchs coach noted his keeper was caught off-guard, allowing Mater Lakes to stoke a low lying shot to the back most for the score.
A miscommunication led to the next Bears goal for the 2-1 advantage, but Key West evened the match 10 minutes into the second half when Yoni Gvili controlled a throw-in, dished it to Anelson Azard who dropped it to Criss for the shot to the bottom left corner of the net.
“It was a beautiful goal with his left foot,” said Pierre, noting his team has several more scoring chances in the final 30 minutes but could not convert.
A win would have set up a rematch with Gulliver Prep, the team who beat Key West for the district crown, but instead the season has come to an end for the Conchs.
“For the seniors, it was a tough way for them to go,” said Pierre. “There’s really no great way for the season to end unless you are winning it all, but we were looking forward to getting another shot at Gulliver.”
It was also the final game in the high school career of Criss, Anthony Quiche, Dylan Olive, Adrian Morales and captain defender Claudimy Joseph.
“It’s been nice watching them grow from freshmen to where they are now,” said Pierre about his seniors. “We have couple of them who are looking to pay at the next level and we are trying to make that happen right now.”
Despite being eliminated on a tough non-call, Pierre expressed he is very pleased the team was able to play this season.
“It was a weird season and we did the best we could with it,” said Pierre. “I’m so proud of the boys and it’s a tough way to go out, but when you look at it, we still have some pluses we can take from this game. We are a young team with a good group of boys coming back and we are graduating only five seniors.”