In front by two runs, needing just nine outs to secure a spot in the finals as well as a berth in the state tournament, the Key West High baseball team could to maintain its lead as Miami Springs put up its own five-spot in the bottom of the fifth to send the Conchs to a season-ending 10-7 loss on Tuesday in the District 16-4A semifinals on the Golden Hawks’ home diamond.
Key West had battled back from an early three run deficit, to take a 6-3 advantage into the bottom of the fourth, but Miami Spring was able to get the best of Conchs senior ace Michael Alfonso, who allowed a season-high nine earned runs on nine hits, five walks and struck out just two.
After the Golden Hawks scored one in the first and two in the second, the Conchs responded with a bases loaded sacrifice fly off the bat of Landon Lowe to send home Anden Rady who had singled earlier in the at-bat. Kai Smith also singled in the frame, but Key West would leave the bases loaded.
Key West would take the lead with in the fourth on an RBI single by Nate Barroso and a bases-clearing double by Logan Pellicier, who would score on a wild pitch for a three-run advantage.
The Golden Hawks cut the lead to one in the bottom of the frame, but the Conchs answered with a run of their own in the fifth when Preston Herce singled and scored on a fielding error. Key West would collect two more hits in the at-bat by Trevor Zuelch and Rady, who would be throw out trying to extend his hit to a double to end the top half of the inning.
The lead would be short lived as Springs would go in front for good with a trio of singles and a double in the bottom of the fifth good for five runs.
Key West would load the bases in the sixth on a pair of walks and Lowe single — keeping his streak alive of reaching safely in every game this season, getting a hit in all but two games — but the Conchs could not push across a run and then were sat down in order in the seventh to bring their season to a close.
A win would have not only advanced Key West to the District 16-4A Finals but also garnered the Conchs a spot in the FHSAA State playoffs. Instead it was the final game in crimson and grey for Lowe, Alfonso, Pellicier, Barroso, Tom Besson, Jaden Burchfield, and Daniel Varela.