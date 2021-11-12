There is no question about it, a win in either of the final two games and the Key West High football team would have garnered a berth into the FHSAA 5A State Playoffs. The Conchs, holding a two-touchdown first-quarter lead in both contests, were unable to pull out a victory they needed most, recently falling 54-35 to Dade Christian in what turned out to be the season finale on Homecoming night at the Key West High Back Yard on Friday, Nov. 5.
“It’s tough for the kids, especially for the seniors with how much passion they have for the sport,” said Key West coach Johnny Hughes. “They were obviously disappointed in the way it went down, especially being up 14-0 in both games. That’s tough to deal with, figuring everything is going right and then big plays and turnovers change every thing, especially in the Dade Christian game, turnovers just killed us.”
Against the Crusaders, the Conchs’ opening drive was capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Osborne, and Key West recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt, which was converted into seven more points behind a 5-yard score by Preston Herce before the Dade Christian offense even touched the field.
The Crusaders would get into the board on their opening drive, but the Conchs responded with a trip to pay dirt by Clerf Alexandre from 18 yards out to retake a 14-point advantage. Key West would remain in front until the final play of the first half when Dade Christian scrambled for a 70-yard touchdown to take a 25-21 lead at the break.
“It seemed like it took a bit of wind out of their sails, but we told them that we were just down by four and that’s nothing because we have been scoring,” said Hughes. “We tried to get them to rally, but we couldn’t get them to settle down, and the turnovers just caused the game to slip away from us. I thought we had a chance to come back after a stop to start the second half, but we put the ball on the ground and it snowballed from there.”
The Conchs would score twice in the second half on a 5-yard touchdown from Osborne and an 11-yard score by James Reynolds, but it was not enough as the Crusaders created six turnovers in the game to cruise to the victory, leaving Key West .019 points shy of the eighth and final spot in the FHSAA playoffs. Instead, it was Cypress Creek (.491 in the RPI) that placed in front of Key West (.472)
In his final game with the Conchs, Herce rushed for 105 yards on 18 carries and passed for 59 more through the air, on reception going to fellow senior classmate Mike Cates for 37 yards and another going for 14 yards to Osborne, who capped his high school career with 98 rushing yards on 19 carries.
“The freshmen who came in that aren’t the ones that are graduating, but football is a tough sport and unfortunately attrition hits you,” said Hughes. “We have guys like Preston, Jeremiah, Brock Perkins and Mike Cates, who were there for four years and busted their butts, and other guys who transferred in like Nathan (Outon) and Jack (Molder), who helped us a lot. These guys did everything they could, and I can’t say enough about the senior class, they played through injuries, Jeremiah speaks for himself playing through shoulder surgeries and this year on a broken foot. We are not losing a big number of players, but we are losing the heart and soul.”
As is tradition, at the end of every season, when the Conchs seniors turn their jerseys in one final time, they give a speech to the team on advice for the further classes.
“That’s always an emotional time, with guys in tears, because some of the guys put in a lot of work though the years and now it’s over, so the emotions are kind of raw,” said Hughes. “They hand out their advice about not letting a day go by without getting better, so they set the tone for the following year for us and it’s always a bittersweet moment.”
The Conchs will take a few weeks off before organizing the players for the winter workouts after the season was cut just one win short of the postseason.
“To go out like that, not getting a win in the two last games and you also point to that first loss of the season to Palmetto Ridge, you can pick a few plays that would have made a difference, it’s tough,” said Hughes. “Some guys will still come by to lift, but we will look to hit it back when we come back from Thanksgiving.”