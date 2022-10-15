For nearly a half-decade there has been a "girls  movement" making its way throughout the state, with the purpose being the Florida High School Athletic Association institute girls wrestling into the state championship series.  In fact, there has been an unofficial girls state championship for several years now, with teams who have a separate girls squad from its boys program competing for a title. 

Then last year, it all became a reality with the inaugural season of FHSAA girls wrestling highlighted by its first state championship.