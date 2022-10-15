For nearly a half-decade there has been a "girls movement" making its way throughout the state, with the purpose being the Florida High School Athletic Association institute girls wrestling into the state championship series. In fact, there has been an unofficial girls state championship for several years now, with teams who have a separate girls squad from its boys program competing for a title.
Then last year, it all became a reality with the inaugural season of FHSAA girls wrestling highlighted by its first state championship.
"I'm really excited about it," said Key West High wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez, who was part of the FHSSA advisory committee in 2015 that first discussed the introduction of the sport. "It's getting bigger everywhere, and I've always had fun coaching the girls, but there was always just logistical issues."
In fact, initially, the proposal for a girls wrestling series was denied by the FHSAA board for a second straight year, but this time around there was enough of an uprising to put it back in front of the committee, at which point it finally passed.
"I didn't think it was going to happen and once it was passed it was kind of too late for us to join, especially with me coaching football, but I told Justin (Martin, Conchs AD) last year, we had to get it going for this year," said Jimenez, who will be coaching the Lady Conchs as well during their inaugural season. "I think overall, having the girls involved grows the sport in general. We've always had girls who wanted to wrestle and would have done it if there was a girls program but they didn't want to wrestle the boys, which is understandable."
The coach furthered that dating back to his days wrestling in the program, he could always recall at least one girl being involved with the team, and that was no different last season with Shyla Figuera combating in the 105-pound weight class against the boys. This year, she is leading the charge to recruit her female teammates in hopes of making the Lady Conchs a state contender like their Key West boys counterpart team, who have won 13 consecutive district crowns.
"She will definitely be the leader and right now she's working hard," Jimenez said about Figuera. "She is bringing girls in and is really pushing it, right now we have about five to six girls, but I'm hoping we can get about 10."
Even though it may be the first season for most of the girls on the mat, Jimenez expressed that he will treat them the same way he has always treated the boys.
"It's only one class and there are some programs that have been wrestling for some time," said Jimenez, pointing out South Dade, who will be in Key West's district, has been running a girls team separate from the boys with its own coaching staff for roughly seven years. "They will be in our district because there's only one class, so it will be tough, but you have to start somewhere."
The girls season will begin a week prior to the boys and will feature just 10 weight classes, beginning at 100 pounds and upward to 195 pounds — compared to the boys' 13 weight classes from 105 to 285 pounds — but already the new Lady Conchs are in the wrestling room working out on the mats as they prepare for their inaugural season.
"This year we will have growing pains, for sure, but hopefully it will grow to be autonomous and we have to get someone else to coach it," said Jimenez. "Right now it's just about getting it going. I have always enjoyed coaching girls, they are easier to coach, they listen better are focused, and are really more intense than the boys. That's why I think the girls excel a bit faster too, plus they are more coordinated at this age, and when they like something they go after it."
Now, it's up to the coaching staff to figure out all the logistics, the biggest issue become getting the girls to other meets at the same time as many of the boys meets. Jimenez pointed out there will be some meets that are contended in the same locations, like Key West is hoping to do during their home meet, others, like during the boys regular-season finale at Jupiter when the girls will be competing in the district tournament in Coral Park where they can make both, then times when Conchs are expecting to host the district championships at home on the same days the girls will be in the regional round in Wellington.
"A lot of places, and we are going to try to do it at our tournament too, are doing the first day as just the guys and the second day will be the guys and separate girls tournament as well," said Jimenez. "Right now I have three or four places that are going to do that, even if it's not a full tournament they will have mats for the girls. For sure, we are going to at least two girls tournaments and I'm trying to make it work, because before it was hard because they would bust their asses just to wrestle a boy, now they have a chance to claim their own titles."
Last year, during the FHSAA inaugural girls wrestling season, Figuera was able to compete in some all-female tournaments, representing Key West as an individual, at which point Jimenez express just how "awesome it could be," and now he is ready to introduce the sport to the Lady Conchs.
"It's reminding me of when we started and we didn't know what to expect," said Jimenez, asking any interested participant to email him at chaz.jimenez@keysschools.com. "I remember going to that first tournament and I thought it was amazing, a new world of wonder, so I'm excited to have a new fresh start to the program. I'm really stoked about it."