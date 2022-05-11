Two weeks before the district tournaments even began for baseball and softball, Key West High Athletic Director Justin Martin was emailing the Florida High School Athletic Association about the potential of the school hosting the Region 4-4A quarterfinals — for both sports on the same night.
"When I was looking ahead and noticed that this could be a possibility, I asked if it could be avoided," said Martin. "I told them it's not just only parents who come out. There's likely to be more than 500 people at each game with the whole community coming out."
It did not matter, as the FHSSA denied the request to change at least the game time for one of the two contests, leaving fans to choose between the "White Out" at the KWHS Back Yard, where the Lady Conchs softball team will be hosting LaBelle at 7 p.m., or the "Red Out" at Rex Weech Field, where the Conchs baseball team will be welcoming in Mariner for the first pitch at 7:30 p.m.
"We've talked to four people at the FHSAA and this is where we are at," said Martin, noting a major reason for the stringent start times is due to travel plans to Key West for the umpires, who must travel from out of town.
"It's just the way the arrangements are working right now," the Conchs AD furthered. "They didn't have a choice of moving baseball back, because of the sun, and unless you have that type of reasoning, they don't typically like moving the game times around."
As of Monday afternoon, when Martin had once again contacted the FHSAA about a potential date or time change, the Conchs remained hopeful a swap of some sort could still be made, as Martin explained he was told the schedule could be revisited, "once you win your district championship." That is exactly what they did, the Conchs athletic director expressed he was standing on the Killian High diamond after Key West walked off with the District title in a 7-6 comeback victory against St. Brendan on Friday, May 6, when he emailed the FHSAA once again about the conflicting start times.
"I got denied," said Martin. "I'm frustrated with it because I told them two weeks ago this would be a possibility and here we are."
The reason for the conundrum is a good one; both the Conchs and Lady Conchs are the No. 1-ranked teams in Region 4-4A, meaning both will have home-field advantage throughout the postseason and potentially the schedule conflict could happen again on Tuesday, May 17, with baseball in the region finals and softball in the region semifinals at that point of their respective tournaments.
"Next week, we may be able to move baseball because they play again on Saturday (May 14) in the semifinals and wouldn't play again until the following Monday (May 23) and softball would go again on Friday (May 20)," said Martin, about the potential postseason schedule during the single-elimination tournaments for both programs.
Of course, that future schedule is all contingent on Key West winning every game from here on out, starting with the softball team in a rematch against LaBelle — the first meeting between the team this season ending in a 6-6 tie during an error-filled game for the Lady Conchs at the Orange Bowl tournament. Key West has won four of five since the tie, also dropping the finale of the same tournament, with the last three wins coming via a shutout during which the Lady Conchs have outscored their opponents 29-0. LaBelle is 4-3 since playing Key West, including losing in the semifinals of the District 16-3A Tournament as the top seed.
While the Lady Conchs remained the No. 5-ranked team in the state in Class 4A following their 2-0 victory in the district championship, the Key West boys moved up two spots to No. 3 in Class 4A after winning the district crown, which extended its win streak to 10 straight to set up an opening-round contest against a Mariner team (16-11) that was eliminated in the semifinal round of its District 13-4A tournament.
There are roughly a dozen high schools throughout Class 4A that have both softball and baseball programs that qualified for the FHSAA state tournament. Only three of those 4A programs have multiple district championships — the others are Eustis and Dunedin — and both of those schools, too, will be playing their region quarterfinal contest on Wednesday at 7 p.m., just like is scheduled to happen in Key West, leaving Conchs fans with a tough decision to make.
"It's a problem, but I suppose a good one to have," said Martin. "It means those teams are doing something right, and hopefully we can get it all to straighten out so we can have the crowds they deserve as they get closer to the state finals."