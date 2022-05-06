As of Thursday morning, the Key West High baseball team still did not know which team they would be facing in the District 16-4A championship game on Friday, May 6, at Killian High.
The Conchs know they will be there, winning 17-0 in the semifinal against Miami Sunset on Tuesday, May 4, but after lightning forced Killian and St. Brendan off the field Wednesday, May 4, the game still needs to be finished on Thursday, with the winner taking on Key West at 3:30 p.m. on Friday for the title.
“To me, it really doesn’t matter,” said Key West senior Trevor Zuelch about who is across the diamond from the Conchs in the district championship game. “I think all that matters is we go up there and do what we have to do to win.”
As of Wednesday’s postponement, the Sabres led the Cougars 7-4 in the third inning, after a 30-minute delay to start the game, due to lightning, which seemed to affect both starting pitchers as neither recorded more than one out in the first inning before being lifted after giving up four runs each. Zuelch furthered he would like to beat Killian on its home field after Key West swept its district foes in the regular-season finale at Rex Weech Field.
The victories against the Cougars extended the Conchs’ win streak to eight in a row, which now stands at nine consecutive after the 17-0 trumping in the semifinals. In fact, Key West lost only twice in the month of April, winning 12 of its last 14 games, which Zuelch contributed to the back-half of the lineup stepping up and the team coming together as a whole.
“I would say we all gained confidence through coach and just getting more wins under our belt,” furthered the Conchs senior first baseman, who is now second on the team with a .382 batting average and three home runs and third with 19 RBI. Fellow senior classmate Preston Herce leads the team in all three categories with a .528 batting average, five home runs, 32 RBI and also a team-best 37 runs and 18 stolen bases. Zuelch’s three home runs have come after a hamstring pull during a victory against St. Thomas Aquinas at the University of Miami, which left the senior out of action for more than a week. Upon his return, he hits three home runs in a six-game span.
“Honestly, I have been waiting to get one out for a while now, and I guess it’s all just falling into place,” he said, adding his hamstring is still not 100% but has healed enough to get through the postseason push. “I think (the injury) slowed me down a bit and now I’m starting to settle in and get hot.”
As a team, the Conchs have been hot, outscoring their opponents 98-19 during the current nine-game win streak, and winning the district title, according to Zuelch, “would give us the momentum to go all the way.” If Key West wins the district title, the Conchs will host at least the first round of the Region 4-4A tournament at Rex Weech Field.
“Our goal all year has been to get that ring, so just doing our best to do that is the most important thing,” said Zuelch. “There’s no pressure, we are the best-prepared team out there.”