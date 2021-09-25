In the first team meeting with new Key West High golf coach Josh Bassett, each of the Conch players were asked to write on an index card what their personal goals were for the season.
“I told them I’m not going to look at your goals, those for you to achieve but I want you to keep them close,” said Bassett “We did both academics and athletic goals and whatever they set for themselves, that’s for them to know and it’s for me to help them achieve.”
This is the best way Bassett sees fit to keep things simple this season as he learns the ropes while at the same time guiding a fairly experienced Key West squad to a potential postseason push.
“Getting to know the other teams has been a challenge but it’s one I would love to take on,” said Bassett. “It’s difficult with all the teams in our district up in Miami, it’s hard to get the competition to come down to us, so we have built our relations with Marathon and Coral Shores and it’s easy for us to play against each other. We are going to still travel to the Miami matches we can and hopefully we can build on that in the future.”
It also helps Bassett that he has the experience of three upper classmen — senior Jason Yarbrough and juniors Rocco Twyman and Devon Gilday, last season’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year — to guide not only the younger player but himself as well during the transition to the new coach.
“Aside from their own game, they have been tremendous taking some of the younger kids under their wings and gaging what they need to improve on,” said Bartlett. “They are always encouraging them and really just helping them come up and setting that example of what the younger kids are going to be doing when they come up.”
Gilday is currently avaeraging a 41 across 9-holes, as is Twyman while Jason Yarbrough is averaging a 45.
“Rocco just broke 40 last week, he shot a 39 at Marathon, and to just see his excitement and elation to meet that goal so early on in the season, that’s the greatest thing any coach can ask for, no matter what sport they are coaching,” said Bartlett. “To see all these kids set these goals and meet or beat these goals are the greatest thing.”
The final two spots remain wide open for the Key West boys.
“We have so many boys,” said Bartlett. “Really, it’s about whoever is feeling good and looking good before a match. I rely heavily on Rocco, Jason and Devon to give me their opinion on who they think should step up and I’ve been pleasantly surprised they have picked a couple of freshmen as well.”
The Lady Conchs also have three returners to the team — seniors Caroline Timura and Brooke Slegel and junior Savanah Oropeza.
“My first two matches I had with the girls, I had other coaches and parents coming up and telling me what great attitudes they have, not only for their own team but toward the other players as well,” said Bartlett. “As a coach, I found a gold mind here because these kids are just amazing. It’s a truly humbling experience for me to be coaching out there with them. ”
Bassett express he just wants to reciprocate by showing his players how to enjoy the game and grow the game as the team grows.
That does not mean the Conchs are without postseason aspirations. In fact, it’s quite the opposite as the Conchs top three all have aspirations of being potential state qualifiers this season — or at least the new Conchs coach thinks as he did not see what any of them wrote on their index card.
“They have talked about boys they have played in the past and look forward to seeing them again,” said Bartlett, who is looking to keep the kids focused while bringing some humor into the game. “I have the upmost respect for any kid that wants to come out and do this, because mentally it is the hardest game there is.”