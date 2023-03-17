Just four days after throwing a combined no-hitter, the duo of Felix Ong and Andris “Lucky” Barroso were back on the mound during the Key West High baseball team’s first road game of the season at Columbus on Tuesday, March 14, in Miami.
This time around, they were not as fortunate, as the Explorers got to Ong for two runs, on five hits and a walk while he also stuck out three, with Barroso, who earned the win last season against Columbus, tossing the final two frames surrendering two unearned runs on a hit and walk with three strikeouts.
Despite allowing just four runs, the Conchs bats could not come up with the hits as Anden Rady, Gabe Williams and Anthony Lariz all singled, but Key West was shut out.
“We just have to keep working had because the pitching staff is a crucial part of what we are doing this season,” said Barroso. “If we aren’t firing on all cylinders, the rest can fall to bits and pieces.”
The two unearned runs only lowered Barros’s team-best 1.54 ERA with which he came into the game on Tuesday.
“If you look at Lucky’s statistics, opposing team batting average, balls in play, opposing team’s batting average with an 0-1 count, his numbers are amazing because of the way his balls sink and move and the deception he creates on the mound,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “No matter who he is playing, he’s one of those guys who’s hard to hit. He competes and battles.”
Baroso will have to be ready to extend his innings through the remainder of March as the Conchs’ pitching staff is setting up for the Spring Break tournament, with Jacob Burnham and Barroso both set to throw on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, at Rex Weech Field against True North, who beat Columbus on a walk-off home run and defeated Coral Shores 9-2 this season. Ong will be back on the mound Monday, March 20, against Braddock, with Marlin Takovich, Anthony Lariz set to go on Tuesday, March 21, against district rival Killian and Jack Haggard potentially also seeing his first mound time of the season on Wednesday, March 22.
“Braddock is a good baseball school, highly talented, and True North sure looks good so far,” said Henriquez, whose team will come back to the Rex and host its own tournament against Berkley Prep, the No. 11 team in the country, twice in a three game span, and the following week go against the No. 1 team in the country, Stoneman Douglas in Parkland.
“With them being the No. 1 team in the country, I expect a full house, but this is what we have to do to get ready,” said Henriquez about playing Douglass. “It will all come down to pitching and defense, when you play these powerhouses from South Florida.”