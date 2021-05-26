Missing several projected starters for next season during the spring game on Friday, May 21, Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes expressed his pleasure with those who were able to suit up, despite the on-field altercations that brought the game to a close with 2:47 remaining in the fourth quarter and Gulf Coast holding a 24-14 advantage.
“There were some good things and there were some bad thing, obviously,” said Hughes. “To see these young guys get in there and get some experience was very hopeful. Being short-handed like we were, I thought they competed very well. A lot of mistakes were made assignment-wise and technique-wise, but overall I was still happy with what we did going in with what we had.”
The Sharks would strike first, but the Conchs responded with a score from James Reynold in the first quarter.
“I thought James ran the ball hard and will be a force this year,” said Hughes. “I thought (quarterback) Henry (Audette) made some good reads and made some good plays, and he just needs more game experience. He did prove that if called upon, he can respond.”
Adrian Horner pulled down the second Key West touchdown in the end zone while surround by a mass of Gulf Coast defenders ,and the Conchs would take a 14-10 lead into halftime.
“Adrian started in both sides, at cornerback and receiver, and came through with a big catch in traffic while taking a hit,” said Hughes. “He’s a young guy with a good frame on him who we expect to keep getting better and have an impact.”
In the first half, Hughes also received a glimpse of rising-senior Camren Watson, who missed last season due to injury and sat the second half on Friday for precautionary reasons.
“I think Cam is a guy on the verge of being a superstar, he just needs to stay healthy,” said Hughes. “He had a minor hip issue, so we held him out the second half because we didn’t want to risk that for a scrimmage.”
The coach also credited the play of rising-junior Jacob LaValle, at linebacker and fullback, as well as Montrell Trimmings on defense.
“I thought Jacob played fantastic on both sides of the ball,” said Hughes. “He was our leading tackler last year, and he came in (Friday) and played the fullback spot, rotating with James, and Jacob made a nice catch for a big first down, so he looked good.
“Montrell is a guy who has potential to have a breakout season,” added the coach.
Key West was without projected starting linemen rising-senior Nathan Outon and rising-junior Andre Otto along with 2019 All-Monroe County Player of the Year Preston Herce, who opted out of the 2020 campaign but did practice this spring.
“We were reaching on the offensive line to see how they would look, and we saw some guys like Ralph Richie, Auggie Berlanga, Jayden (Edwards) and Jack Molder, they played pretty solid, so did Jarvis Moore,” said Hughes. “They showed some promise, it’s just a matter of learning the position.
“A lot of these guys had a two-week quarantine before they were able to start, so they only had two weeks of practice, which is even more impressive in how they responded,” continued the coach. “I thought the energy and conditioning were good, with having a lot of these guys have to go both ways and take a lot of snaps. They really didn’t show too much fatigue in the end.”
The game did come to a sudden conclusion when an on-field altercation following a play that saw a player from each squad ejected eventually spilled onto the Sharks’ sideline, at which point the game was ended by the officials.
“I told the guys during the game that, ‘it was just a scrimmage, and we need to relax. We needed to go out there and play between the whistles and I don’t care what they are saying, that’s not how we play the game.’ That’s part of guys who haven’t had a lot of playing time, wanting to make an impression, they just did it in the wrong way.”
As of Monday, Hughes conveyed he was unaware of any suspensions pending from the game.
“Maybe at the beginning of the season we will hear something, but nothing as of yet,” said Hughes.
The Conchs’ coach also added while he was not pleased with the outcome he did like the fact the team showed heart on the field.
“We will always have each other’s backs, you just have to have a little more mental discipline, maybe sacrifice some of that personal feelings for the good of the team,” said Hughes, whose was back together one final time on Monday to review the game film before the summer workout program begins. “I think really getting these new guys some game film was important, mistakes were made, but the effort was there and that’s the really important part. If the effort is not there, then we have an issue, but I was really pleased with their effort from opening whistle to when we had to end it. They played hard the entire game.”