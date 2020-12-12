Only three teams showed up to District 16-1A Duals on Thursday afternoon: the Coral Shores High wrestling, team three-time defending champion Key West High and tournament host Westminster Christian.
“The rest either opted out of the season or District Duals,” said Conchs coach Chaz Jimenez.
That meant Key West needed just two match wins in order to extend their district title streak to four in the duals and 15 straight overall.
However, it also came in the Conchs’ first meet of the season, and with many of their athletes still fitting into the proper weight class, the dual streak would come to an end as a controversial stall call left Key West two points behind Westminster, 39-37, in the finals.
“We were in position to win, but first off, going into this I knew it would be tough because we are missing a bunch of weights still, with this being our first match of the season, and I received a text from the Westminster coach saying they had a full squad,” said Jimenez. “With a couple of more weeks under our belt, it’s probably a different story.”
Key West opened the dual meet with a convincing victory against Coral Shores, which had only seven wrestlers in the lineup.
“They are definitely looking a bit tougher,” Jimenez said about the Hurricanes. “They have (former state champion) Dante (Jiovenetta) back there coaching so they are going in the right direction.”
The victory set up a rematch of last season’s District Dual final, however, with the Conchs forfeiting the 106- and 113-pound weight classes, they were down 16-0 to open the match, and then also had to forfeit the 160- and 220-pound weight classes.
“It was just a lot of different issues from kids banged up for football to kids who have opted out due to COVID,” said Jimenez. “I also knew Westminster was tough, especially if they had every one back from last year.”
Due to that, Jimenez was forced to move pieces around to try to put together the best lineup.
“After the match I asked them to raise their hand if it was their first wrestling match and more than half the bus raised their hands,” said Jimenez. “I thought we would have a lot of returns this year, but it’s just the way of the world.”
Those Key West matsmen who were in action quickly erased the early deficit, as Colby Stewart received a pin at 126, followed by a pin fall from Bryson Johnson and 132 and Herlandy Leon at 138.
Ja’Khia Blake took a decision win at 160 pounds and Will Andrews followed with a major decision at 170 and his brother, Weston Andrews, pinned at 182 pounds.
Zack Lewicki would also pinned his 195-pound opponent, however, a forfeit at 220 left the Conchs in front by two points entering the final match of the day.
“We had some great performances, Will went 2-0, Zack went 2-0, Ja’Khai went 2-0 and it was great to have Ja’Khai back,” said Jimenez.
That was left to Max Ryan, who was wrestling as a heavyweight despite sparring at 220 the previous two season including making a trip to the state final last year at that 220-pound weight.
“He was also under quarantine for more than a week, so he hasn’t practiced at all,” Jimenez said about Ryan. “So he’s not close to where he needs to be, but he still stepped up and wrestled the heavyweight from Westminster, who is really tough.”
Jimenez expressed he felt Ryan should have actually won the match, as the senior was in front by a point with second let in the third and final period, when he was called for stalling, which sent the match into OT.
“It could have gone either way in OT, but Max ended up giving up a take down,” said Jimenez.
That would be the difference in the team final score.
“I knew it would be tougher today, but the guys did everything to put us in the position to win even though the stats were stacked against us,” said Jimenez. “We can’t make excuses, even though as I told them this was our first match and it came against a team that had a lot of kids coming back. It was just tough our first match of the season happened to be the district duals.”
Jimenez expressed that just the fact they are able to wrestling this season is a victorying its self.
“I told them we are going to take their lumps this year and we are going to be better by the time regular districts comes around,” said Jimenez, whose team has won 11 straight district crowns. “I see a lot of growth coming in them, as we always do, but most of all we are just going to enjoy this season and be happy to compete instead of focusing on the results as much. Then look to keep our streak alive in the regular district tournament. The only way we can look at it that this is something to grow on and get better.”