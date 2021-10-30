Scoring two unanswered touchdowns to open the game and on four of the first five possessions of the first half, the Key West High football team was rolling on offense and seemed to be in control on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Doral Academy in Miami.
The Firebirds, too, were flying high with their attack — rising from the ashes of a poor first quarter to take a one-point lead at halftime — when a defensive adjustment at the break halted the Conchs’ game plan, allowing the home team to score three of its own unanswered touchdowns in the second half for the 49-27 victory.
After reaching the end zone during the opening drive of the game, on the first of three Preston Herce touchdowns from 16 yards out, and then again just two plays later following a Doral fumble recovered by Montrell Trimming and a second trip to pay dirt by Herce, just like that the Conchs were in front 14-0.
The Firebirds responded with a 79-yard touchdown run to cut the lead in half, and after Key West’s only turnover on downs in the first half, Doral struck again to even the score.
The teams traded touchdowns to begin the second quarter, the Conchs’ coming on a 1-yard run by Jeremiah Osborne and in the waning seconds of the half, Herce put his team back in front with a 60-yard touchdown run, but the point-after attempt would not be converted.
It would be the final time Key West led in the game as Doral crossed the goal line once more on an 80-yard double reverse to make the score 28-27 at the break and then took the opening possession of the second half for a touchdown.
Key West would have only three possessions in the second half, and despite Herce going for 143 yards on the ground on 11 carries in the game to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on the season as well as completing a 29-yard pass to Michael Cates, the Conchs’ offense was shut down — allowing the Firebirds to score twice more in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
The second-half blackout leaves Key West needing to claim a victory in the season finale against Dade Christian. That game will also be Homecoming for the Conchs, with festivities beginning on Monday with a parade down Flagler Avenue and concluding with the game against the Crusaders on Friday and dance on Saturday.