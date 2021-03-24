The schedule the Key West High baseball team has had to take on this season has been no easy task and that was proven on Monday, March 22, during the first day of its Spring Break trip as the Conchs mercy-ruled Gainesville High, 10-0, at Sanford Memorial Stadium.
From the beginning the Conchs, who were playing as the home team, were in control of the game, as starting pitcher Tom Besson sat down the side in order in the first, which was followed by a lead-off home run from Preston Herce for the early 1-0 advantage.
The Conchs struck again in their first at-bat when Landon Lowe doubled and then came around to score on an RBI ground out by Michael Alfonso. The senior duo added two more runs in the third when Lowe reached on a bunt single, stole second, took third on a arrant pickoff attempt and then scored on an error off the bat of Alfonso, who would score later in the frame on a wild pitch.
Besson was in control from there as the senior allowed just four hits and no walks, while striking out three, in 4 1/3 innings of work.
In the fourth, the Conchs went in front by the 10-run mercy-rule with a six-run outburst, during which 13 batters came to the plate and only one, Marlin Takovich, picked up a hit. Two were hit by pitches in the at-bat while six others got on via a walk.
Besson would strike out the first Hurricane batter of the fifth and then Ja’Khai Blake came into for the final two outs, which he sat down in order, striking out one, to seal the victory.
The victory against Gainesville, which was far below the talent level the Conchs have played this season, snaps a four-game skid, but up next is another powerhouse as Key West is scheduled to play Spruce Creek, the eighth-ranked team in the nation, on Wednesday, March 24, at 4:30 p.m. Alfonso, the Conchs ace who has allowed just two earned runs in his last three outings with 28 strike outs in 20 1/3 innings during that span, is expected to be on the mound for that game.