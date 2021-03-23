Put the past week under a microscope for the Key West High boys lacrosse team and, in essence, you have the season as a whole for the Conchs, as they defeated the team they were supposed to beat, topping Coral Shores 13-6 in Tavernier on Thursday, while a few days later they lost to another of the new district powerhouses, this time in the form of Westminster Christian, 15-1, on Saturday at the Back Yard.
“We had a few boys who took it pretty hard and my words to the team were that if you feel this strongly about it, if it’s hurting you that much, it’s because you cared and you need to bring that fire not just to the game, but it starts at practice,” Key West coach Alberto Pineco said after the loss to Westminster. “We need to have that fire to finish things, regardless if we score or not, we have to finish the play, the transition or sequence, and then a lot more will end in goals.”
The coach also stressed the constant in both games was there were not enough shots on target, something he hopes changes in the second half of the season
“That’s been a struggle this year, because the goals we have gained this year, we have had to work hard for,” said Pineco. “The talent is there, we just need to see a little more fire and drive to get up and go.”
The Conchs were able to rifle off 37 shots against the Hurricanes in the victory, taking a 7-1 lead at halftime and 9-3 advantage entering the fourth, when the coach cleared his bench.
“It was a fun game,” said Pineco. “At that point it was more about getting some of the younger players more experience, but Coral Shores started to come back a little bit when we had our younger players and backup goalie in, so we had to put the starters back in the game so it didn’t get too close for comfort.”
Paul Crespo was a dominant force in the victory with four goals, while Dylan Olive added pair of scores with an assist. Dre Cooper took advantage of the playing time with a goal and assists, Jackson Gregg and Reese Holtkamp both netted two scores with a one goal were Kyle Reichard and Carter Sessoms.
“It may not help us prepare for the harder games, but we knew what Westminster was going to do and how to prepare for it, just everything that could have gone wrong against us went wrong and we couldn’t recover,” said the Conchs coach. “It was a tough loss at home and very emotional.”
Oliver scored the only goal in the lopsided loss to the Warriors, who held the Conchs to just 11 shots.
“We knew what they were doing, we just couldn’t adjust,” said Pineco. “If we shoot more, we will be able to finish.”
Key West will have the second half of March to straighten out the attack, as they will not play again until April 1, at which point the Conchs will have six games remaining until the postseason push and the coach is hoping they will be able to beat those district newcomers and defend their four-straight championships.
“We are practicing, day in and day out, and at some point we know a couple of players are going to start getting hot and that’s going to make a difference for sure,” said Pinceo.