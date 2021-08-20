Taking on a rival in the preseason opener was not the first choice for Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes, it wasn’t even his second, but after two prior cancellations, the Conchs were looking for anyone to shake off the rust against in the preseason opener — it’s just so happened, so was Monsignor Pace.
So the rivals will take to the field against each other in the kickoff classic, which for the first time in school history take place at the newly remodeled Key West High Back Yard on Friday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m.
“First and foremost, we want no injuries, but we also want to use it as an evaluation tool to see if we are where we think we are,” said Hughes. “You don’t want that first regular-season game to be their first contest of the season where they are going full speed, so it’s good we are able to fit this in. It was a last-minute type deal after they also had a team back out, and we made it work out, so it’s a blessing we are getting to play at all.”
Now it’s come against a quality opponent in the Spartans, who likely are driven to forget last season’s 1-4 mark.
“They have some guys over there, and it’s going to give us a good look to see what we need to work on and what we are good at,” said Hughes. “They are a team poised to make some noise in 4A.”
As for the Conchs, who have several projected starters sitting out the spring game, the preseason classic will be the first opportunity for the full squad to be on the field together.
“It’s going to be a different looking team,” said Hughes. “We will have three offensive linemen that were not in the spring game, also Preston (Herce) who was unavailable for the spring game, as were Michael Cates and Jeremiah Osborne, so we have weapons who are coming back for this game. So I’m excited for what we look like right now on paper.”
The biggest hole to fill, according to the coach, will be on the offensive line as the Conchs are replacing four of five of The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Players of the Year in the trenches.
“Anytime you replace that many starters, like we did the year before, there’s always a question, but with what those guys did last year, I’m hoping for lightning to strike twice.”
Hughes also noted that they will be working a two-quarterback system in the preseason, as both Herce and Trey Audett will be seeing time under center against a Spartans defense that includes a five-star commit headed to Syracuse.
“Henry has done a great job and Preston is a dynamic athlete, so we are probably going to get them both time, with the start going to Preston,” said Hughes. “He’s a guy who can make things happen out of nothing, and we want to see what he can do against a good defense.”
While the Conchs coach is interested in who can step into the starting roles, he also noted that it is a preseason contest and he will not be pushing his athletes to play through any minor injuries. That also includes third-string quarterback AJ Mira.
“We didn’t get AJ in the spring game like we wanted to and he’s going to make some noise for us this year, we just have to get him on the field somewhere,” said Hughes. “They all have a certain number of reps I want to give them.”
The Conchs coach reiterated that similar to every preseason he’s not so much looking for the 11 best athletes on the field but rather the best 11 players, and he will get a good look at whom that might be against the rival Spartans.
“You want those guys who play well and gel together. So we want to find that best combination for the offense, defense and special teams as well,” said Hughes. “At the end of the day it’s a practice game, so we want to get everybody in there who been working hard and get some game film so we can see what we have heading into Week 1.”