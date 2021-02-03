Typically, around this point of the season is when Key West High wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez says he sees the improvements in his matsmen, but he admitted he was worried this year because of the truncated preseason and smaller-sized meets limiting match experience.
On Saturday, the Conch wrestlers put their coach’s mind at ease, a bit, as he explained several “are starting to do the things we are working on and some light bulbs went off with some of the younger guys.”
“So I was pretty happy overall with the way we wrestled,” said Jimenez, whose team finished the Jack Staples Duals at Naples High with a 3-2 mark to improve to 17-10 overall in dual meets this season. “I think we have been having really good practices and are starting to wrestle better.”
Key West opened the event with a 41-27 victory against Clewiston and a 53-15 win against Gulf Coast, but lost the 41-39 to Naples in a match the coach felt his squad should have won, which resulted in the Conchs taking fourth place in the 12-team tournament.
“Even though we had a full lineup we had two forfeits and then two other matches we were winning but ended up getting rolled and pinned, which made the difference,” said the coach, whose team closed out Saturday with a 45-33 victory against Oasis 45-33 before suffering a 63-10 defeat to Columbus.
The lone victories against the Explorers came from Zack Lewicki and Herlandy Leon, who both were 5-0 on the weekend.
“This is the tournament I’ve been waiting for from [Herlandy],” said Jimenez. “He wrestled a lot of tough kids but he wrestled the way I know he can and the way he has the last three years in the wrestling room. He finally opened up and got on his attacks. He wasn’t overthinking and overall wrestled his best tournament in a long time.
“You have to flow and feel and let muscle memory take over and react,” the coach added. “He started to do that, which was nice to see.”
Also on the verge of joining Leon and Lewicki with unblemished records in the five matches were Max Ryan and River Cutino-Lyda, but both suffered losses to Columbus after getting caught in late moves. Cutino-Lyda was winning 7-2 with less than a minute in the match when he was caught in a pinning move to suffer the loss.
“That was a tough one, we can’t let that happen,” said Jimenez. “That just shows we have to work on his conditioning, especially as a heavyweight if you are in shape you can win matches with conditioning alone.”
Will Andrews, along with Ryan and Cutino-Lyda, were all 4-1, as Andrews also suffered his loss to Columbus.
“His loss, once again, came on mistakes he made, not so much getting scored on by the other guys, which is something we need to work on,” Jimenez said of Andrews.
The coach also was impressed with the improvements of Clerf Alexander, who made the cut at 132 pounds and then proceeded to finish 3-2.
“He’s starting to put the stuff we have been working on in the room out in the meets and that’s impressive for a freshman,” said Jimenez.
RJ Estevez was also able to make the weight at 160 pounds to receive his first start of the season, which allowed him to earned his first win and pin of his high school career, as did Dostmukhammad Bakhtiyorov at 126 pounds.
“Colby Stewart also improved a lot,” said Jimenez. “There’s no doubt, overall I saw improvements from everyone.”
Those are coming at the appropriate time as Key West heads into the final two weeks of the regular season. This week, before continuing its longest road stretch of the season, Key West added a quad meet against SLAM Academy, Westminster Christian and Edison on Thursday before heading to Clay High in Jacksonville for a two-day meet on Friday and Saturday.
“I really wanted to see SLAM because they have a lot of good wrestlers and then, of course, I also wanted to see Westminster again and see what the difference is two months later,” said Jimenez, whose team lost to the Warriors in the District-16 Dual Championships.
During these last few weeks, in order to help the Conchs matsmen peak at the correct time, Jimenez conveyed the team will start changing the practice structures and taper down to shorter more intense sessions in order to fine-tune any final improvements.
“We are getting there, there’s still a lot of work to be done, but we are showing signs of being where we need to be,” said Jimenez. “I’m happy with the growth I saw last week and hopefully we can continue to grow and continue to improve this weekend.”